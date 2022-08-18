Habitual offender Matthew Shaun West of Taylor fired his public defender during his recent court date and said he plans to defend himself.
His trial will be later this month.
West, 45, a sex offender who did not appear for his first court date, did not register as ordered by law when he was released from the Arkansas Department of Corrections this past year. Instead, West began staying at an abandoned home owned by a family member who did not want him there, according to an August 10, 2021 probable cause affidavit.
The home was at 1063 Columbia Road 18, the affidavit read and belonged to Dorothy Saloan, and she told officers with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that she did not give him permission to be there.
The affidavit read that clothing, food and bedding showed someone had been living in the home.
On August 4, West, wearing glasses and shuffling papers on the podium defendants stand during court proceedings, West said he no longer needed Daren Nelson as his public defender. Public defenders are assigned to clients who show they do not have the financial means to pay for an attorney. Defendants are charged a $10 fee when their lawyer is assigned to them.
“He’s not getting nothing done,” West said, standing in his orange jail jumpsuit.
13th District Judge David Talley Jr. warned West that representing himself was a big decision as defendants are held to the same standards as an attorney, must provide witnesses, question them and be ready to accept a jury’s verdict. Although West could receive an offer by deputy public defenders in court on August 4, going into trial would make that offer void.
“The jury is going to determine whether you are guilty,” Talley said.
Talley strongly encouraged him to rethink his decision and his attorney, Nelson, shook his head at West’s idea.
When contacted after court, Nelson first said he did not want to make a comment but then decided he would make a brief statement.
“It’s a bad decision he’s making and a poor decision,” Nelson said. “That’s all I’ll say.”
West told Talley he had not registered as a sex offender because he was homeless and did not have an address and he was staying at the home that was supposed to belong to his family.
Failure to file as a sex offender is a Class C felony and can mean a three-to-10-year sentence in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. There can be an additional fine of up to $15,000.