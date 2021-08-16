COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,752+6. Month ago: 2,476. Year ago: 242
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 124-3. Month ago: 44. Year ago: 33.
Total recovered – 2,567+7. Month ago: 2,374. Year ago: 204.
Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.07, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.52, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,582, up from 1,578
Total positive antigen tests – 1,399, up from 1,396
Total negative PCR tests – 15,853, up from 15,826
Total negative antigen tests – 8,946, up from 8,929
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 32.9, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.0, no change
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Sunday, August 15
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 1 staff. 4 students.
Freshman Academy – 1 staff. 2 students.
Magnolia Middle School --- 3 staff. 5 students.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 4 students.
East Side Elementary – 1 staff. 2 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 2 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 students.
District-wide personnel – 0.
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 366
SAU total active cases – 5 students. 3-1 staff
SAU current number in quarantine – 8+5
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 673+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 48-8
Total recovered – 613+10
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.2, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.3, up from 8.0
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,020+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 40+1
Total recovered – 954+1
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.6, up from 27.5
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.7, down from 13.8
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,922+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 142-8
Total recovered – 2,713+16
Total number dead – 67
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.2, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.2, down from 12.4
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,591+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 146-16
Total recovered – 4,326+21
Total number dead – 117
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.9, up from 29.8
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.3, down from 10.4
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,111
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 232-9
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 85-3
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 56-2, no change
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 17,505, up from 17,176 total cases. 326+1 deaths.
Webster – 5,186, up from 5,086 total cases. 119 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,668, up from 1,651 total cases. 56 deaths.
Union – 3,301, up from 3,032 total cases. 88 deaths.