COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,752+6. Month ago: 2,476. Year ago: 242

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 124-3. Month ago: 44. Year ago: 33.

Total recovered – 2,567+7. Month ago: 2,374. Year ago: 204.

Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.

PCR tests percent positivity – 9.07, no change

Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.52, no change

Total positive PCR tests – 1,582, up from 1,578

Total positive antigen tests – 1,399, up from 1,396

Total negative PCR tests – 15,853, up from 15,826

Total negative antigen tests – 8,946, up from 8,929

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 32.9, no change

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.0, no change

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Updated through Sunday, August 15

Active cases by campus.

Magnolia High – 1 staff. 4 students.

Freshman Academy – 1 staff. 2 students.

Magnolia Middle School --- 3 staff. 5 students.

Central Elementary – 0 staff. 4 students.

East Side Elementary – 1 staff. 2 students.

Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 2 students.

Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 students.

District-wide personnel – 0.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 366

SAU total active cases – 5 students. 3-1 staff

SAU current number in quarantine – 8+5

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 673+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 48-8

Total recovered – 613+10

Total number dead – 11

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.2, no change

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.3, up from 8.0

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,020+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 40+1

Total recovered – 954+1

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.6, up from 27.5

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.7, down from 13.8

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,922+8

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 142-8

Total recovered – 2,713+16

Total number dead – 67

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.2, no change

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.2, down from 12.4

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,591+5

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 146-16

Total recovered – 4,326+21

Total number dead – 117

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.9, up from 29.8

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.3, down from 10.4

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,111

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 232-9

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 85-3

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 56-2, no change

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.

Bossier – 17,505, up from 17,176 total cases. 326+1 deaths.

Webster – 5,186, up from 5,086 total cases. 119 deaths.

Claiborne – 1,668, up from 1,651 total cases. 56 deaths.

Union – 3,301, up from 3,032 total cases. 88 deaths.

