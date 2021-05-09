It has taken Carol Jean Jones 50 years to be able to tell her mother, “Happy Mother’s Day.”
This is also the first year Jones, of White Hall, will get to be with her mother, Opal Dunn Davis of Magnolia, because Davis was forced to give her baby girl up for adoption.
"It's like living in a dream that you don't want to wake up from," Davis said of the reunion. "In the beginning I thought I would never see her again. But I was raised in church and I'm so glad God had the final say."
Over the years, both women looked for each other without success. Each felt that something in their lives was missing. But in December 2020, Jones went to the Office of Vital Statistics in Little Rock and paid a $100 money order to receive her original birth certificate.
"They told me it could take four to six weeks but in three days I got it back," Jones said.
Jones said she shared her story with the women who were working in the office and they had a friendly exchange, so she thinks that is why the document arrived so quickly.
When she opened the paperwork she stared at her name on the birth certificate, Carol Jean Dunn. She knew this was it. She scanned the page and saw the name of her mother. She closed the packet and put it back on the table.
"I told my son and he found her on Facebook," Jones said. "All night long, I looked to see if she was on Facebook."
Jones' son, D.J. Martin, also reached out to another member of the family, Ronald Dunn, who called one of Dunn's other daughters, Jackie Wade and told her about what was going on.
"I was in the bed and she came in and said, ‘Mom don't get excited, I'm not sure, but it looks like somebody has some good news for you,’" Davis said.
Wade was anxious to meet her sister and for her mother to get to meet her child so she told her mom they were going to drive to White Hall and find Jones.
"We stayed so long it was too late to get on the highway so we just stayed the night," Davis said.
Jones admits she got very little sleep during the visit because she was so overwhelmed that her birth family was finally with her.
"They slept and I just stared at them," she said.
When she called the Office of Vital Statistics to tell the kind women who helped her get the paperwork back quickly that she found her mother, she heard a celebration on the other end of the line.
"There was hollering, screaming and cheering," Jones said. "They said in all of the years they had worked there, no one had ever found anyone that quick."
Davis, who is in remission for cancer, said she feels like the disease is in a sleep and that she is 75 to 80 percent better.
"I think it is because she showed up," she said. "I had a whole year where I was just crying and couldn't stop. I couldn't tell anyone why. One thing that I can say is that the hole is filled and I have a daughter, a grandson and a great-grandson."
When Davis got pregnant, she was sent away to a home for pregnant girls and women in Little Rock. She said she doesn't remember the name of the home. She said all the other girls in the home were white but they treated her kindly and even helped her clean the extra chores she got from a supervising woman that was white.
Davis said she was terrified about what giving birth would be like as her mother had never shared anything with her about it. When she was taken to the hospital for delivery, she was told to lay in the back seat of the station wagon so she would not know where the driver was taking her.
Davis said she still remembers when she got to look through the nursery window at St. Vincent Infirmary to see her baby. Davis was only 16 at the time.
“She had this really beautiful curly hair and she was so little and short and dark skinned,” Davis said.
Davis said the decision her father encouraged her to make was the hardest thing she’s ever done and she never felt right about it. Not one second. But eventually she learned to accept the mournful conclusion that Carol would have another mother to raise her.
“There was a lot of anger at first,” she said. “But I talked to elderly people and they said, ‘What do you know about raising a baby.’ They tried to convince me it was the best decision for me and the baby.”
Jones’ birth father, Marshall Aubrey, was a junior in high school when the pregnancy occurred.
He asked Davis to marry him, and she originally said yes but had her second thoughts about how they would live because they had no money, no place to live and were still in school.
However, Aubrey never forgot about Jones. Throughout his life he told everyone he could in Magnolia about their daughter and how they wanted to find her. And at the end of his life, his baby was still on his mind when Davis saw him for the last time.
“On his deathbed he told me to promise that I would not stop looking for our daughter,” Davis said.
Davis eventually married, and moved from Magnolia to El Paso for 20 years with her husband who was in the Army. She said even during times of the year that are supposed to be happy such as Christmas, she just couldn't get happy. She would open her presents and just push them aside because they brought no joy.
Jones had a tough time growing up because she said while some people who are adopted have great parents, other children like herself are always treated a little different because they aren't blood. She even stayed a while in foster homes.
"I was walking around all my life not knowing who I was," she said. "That is why I clung to my son so much."
But one thing is for sure, this Mother's Day they will be having a reunion in Dallas with other family and there will be cause for celebration. Not only did Jones find her mother but she also found seven siblings to get to know and love.
Davis said prayers do come true.
"I thank you God for giving me the best gift that I have prayed and prayed and prayed for and never gave up or lost faith and God did it," she said. "He brought her back to me, my firstborn daughter and now I feel complete."