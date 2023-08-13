The final of the four men involved in the killing of Joshua Smith, 21, who was a senior engineering physics major at Southern Arkansas University, was sentenced by Judge David Talley Jr. last month.
Shaivonn Anthony Robinson’s capital murder charge was negotiated down to a murder in the first-degree sentence. He also received a battery charge for aiding in the shooting of Smith’s friend, another SAU student, Lucas Sharp, and then time in prison later for escaping the jail during a breakout for a total of 37 years.
Robinson was the driver of the August 11, 2020 incident which the affidavit from the date describes as a drug deal gone wrong.
Specifically, the August 16, 2020 affidavit lists marijuana as the reason that two groups of men met early that Tuesday morning in the parking lot on August 11, the first day of the 2020 fall semester.
Robinson, whose nickname is “Shakey,” also received 35 years of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Robinson, of Vacherie, LA and was on the SAU football team at the time of the murder.
Theresa Ngantchie, Smith’s mother, has appeared in court for each of the young men’s sentences but this time she didn’t bring her written speech with her, and instead just spoke to Robinson from her heart.
“All y’all were young, and my son was going to graduate as a physics major and I’ll never see him walk across that stage, I’ll never see him get married, I’ll never have grandchildren,” she said.
Ngantchie also mentioned the Protect Arkansas Act where people convicted of 18 of the most violent felonies in state code, including rape and capital murder, will have to serve the entirety of their sentences beginning in 2024.
In 2025, those that have been found guilty of serious crimes including second-degree murder and first-degree sexual assault will have to serve 85 percent of their sentences before they are eligible for supervised release.
“I wish the Arkansas Protection Act were in place, it may sound harsh, but I believe in it,” she said.
Robinson was joined by his two attorneys, Kate Street of Little Rock and Lott Rolfe of North Little Rock. Due to the case beginning as a capital murder case, Robinson was assigned two attorneys in the beginning of the case.
Robinson was given a chance to address Ngantchie in the courtroom as well.
“I pray daily for his family,” he said. “I pray for forgiveness every night, but I can’t bring him back.”
Before Robinson was taken back to the jail, Talley spoke to Ngantchie, and told her he was glad she had found a way to make it through something like this.
“I don’t know how you could, but hopefully this will give you some closure for you,” Talley said. “I know you know where to find peace and I just take some comfort that you know where to draw your strength.”
Outside the courtroom, after the sentence was handed down, Ngantchie was approached by Robinson’s grandmother and mother who hugged her and cried, letting her know how sorry they were about what had happened to her son.
“They said they had wanted to talk to me from the beginning, but they didn’t know what to say,” Ngantchie said.
Odies Wilson IV, of Little Rock, who admitted to being the shooter in court when asked directly during his sentencing, received a total 60-year prison sentence. Le’Kamerin “Kam” Tolbert, of Little Rock received a 30-year prison sentence by Talley. Quincy Isaiah Lewis of Little Rock received a 55-year sentence. Tolbert and Lewis are half-brothers. Wilson, Tolbert, and Robinson were members of the SAU football team at the time of the crime.
Lewis was not an SAU student.
The shooting was the first incident of its kind in the history of the more than 100-year-old university.