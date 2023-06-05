The formal acceptance of a grant for uniforms and bullet-resistant vests will be considered on Monday by the Columbia County Quorum Court.
The county has received a $52,274.24 donation from Albemarle Corporation for the equipment. An ordinance will appropriate the money into an account for general supplies in the county’s record-keeping system.
Justices of the peace will also consider a request from the Rudd’s Crossing Volunteer Fire Department for a $5,191.40 grant to fully equipment two new volunteers with hoods, helmets, boots, gloves and turnout gear.
Updates to employee insurance through the Keith Wally agency are also on the agenda.
The court meets at 5 p.m. in the second-floor courtroom of the Columbia County Courthouse.