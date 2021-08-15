Population

South Arkansas counties suffered large population losses during the past decade, according to the Bureau of the Census.

 Bureau of the Census

The population in all of Arkansas’ 20 southernmost counties fell during the past decade, according to figures released last week by the Bureau of the Census.

The figures were based on data compiled during the 2020 Census, and reflect changes since the last federal census in 2010.

Columbia County’s population dropped by 1,751 people, or 7.1 percent, from 24,552 to 22,801. The county did move ahead of Clark and Ouachita counties in population.

Ten years ago, the 20 counties had a combined population of 344,704. The new count is 314,471, a decline of 33,289. Put another way, the region has lost almost the current combined populations of Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette and Nevada counties. Those five counties are all the counties in the region with fewer than 10,000 residents each.

Of the 20 counties, Dallas (Fordyce) lost the greatest percentage of population, down 20.1 percent. Miller (Texarkana) lost the least, down 2.0 percent.

Counties losing the most actual residents were Ouachita (Camden), down 3,420 people; Ashley (Crossett), down 2,791; and Union (El Dorado) down 2,585.

The census counts matter for several reasons.

The loss in population will mean that when Arkansas House and Senate districts are reapportioned, the region will have fewer representatives in Little Rock.

State and federal government funding for certain programs is often based on population, guaranteeing less of those funds.

Businesses, especially retailers, consider whether an area is losing or gaining population before deciding whether to locate or award franchises in them.

South Arkansas county population figures, according to the 2020 Census. They include the 2020 and 2010 populations, the numeric change during the decade, the percent change in the decade, and the estimated population per square mile in each county:

                     2020         2010         Numeric        Percent        Pop. per

County           Pop.          Pop.          Change         Change        Square Mile

Columbia      22801        24552       -1751            -7.1            29.8

Ashley            19062       21853       -2791           -12.8           20.6

Bradley          10545        11508       -963             -8.4            16.2

Calhoun         4739          5368         -629            -11.7           7.5

Chicot            10208        11800       -1592           -13.5          16.0

Clark             21446        22995        -1549          -6.7             24.8

Cleveland      7550           8689         -1139          -13.1           12.6

Dallas            6482          8116         -1634          -20.1            9.7

Desha           11395         13008        -1613         -12.4            15.4

Drew             17350        18509         -1159         -6.3             20.9

Howard          12785        13789        -1004         -7.1              28.1

Lafayette        6308         7645           -1337        -17.5            11.9

Lincoln           12941        14134         -1193         -8.4             23.1

Little River     12026         13171        -1145         -8.7              22.6

Miller             42600         43462        -862           -2.0             68.3

Nevada          8210           8997          -687           -7.6             13.5

Ouachita        22650         26120        -3420         -13.3            30.9

Pike               10171         11291        -1120         -9.9              16.9

Sevier           15,839         17058        -1219         -7.1              28.1

Union            39054          41639        -2585         -6.2              37.6

Arkansas had a population of 3,011,524, a gain of 95,606, or 3.3 percent.

Twenty-one of Arkansas’ 75 counties gained population. They were concentrated in Central Arkansas, Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
1
0

Recommended for you