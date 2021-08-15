The population in all of Arkansas’ 20 southernmost counties fell during the past decade, according to figures released last week by the Bureau of the Census.
The figures were based on data compiled during the 2020 Census, and reflect changes since the last federal census in 2010.
Columbia County’s population dropped by 1,751 people, or 7.1 percent, from 24,552 to 22,801. The county did move ahead of Clark and Ouachita counties in population.
Ten years ago, the 20 counties had a combined population of 344,704. The new count is 314,471, a decline of 33,289. Put another way, the region has lost almost the current combined populations of Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas, Lafayette and Nevada counties. Those five counties are all the counties in the region with fewer than 10,000 residents each.
Of the 20 counties, Dallas (Fordyce) lost the greatest percentage of population, down 20.1 percent. Miller (Texarkana) lost the least, down 2.0 percent.
Counties losing the most actual residents were Ouachita (Camden), down 3,420 people; Ashley (Crossett), down 2,791; and Union (El Dorado) down 2,585.
The census counts matter for several reasons.
The loss in population will mean that when Arkansas House and Senate districts are reapportioned, the region will have fewer representatives in Little Rock.
State and federal government funding for certain programs is often based on population, guaranteeing less of those funds.
Businesses, especially retailers, consider whether an area is losing or gaining population before deciding whether to locate or award franchises in them.
South Arkansas county population figures, according to the 2020 Census. They include the 2020 and 2010 populations, the numeric change during the decade, the percent change in the decade, and the estimated population per square mile in each county:
2020 2010 Numeric Percent Pop. per
County Pop. Pop. Change Change Square Mile
Columbia 22801 24552 -1751 -7.1 29.8
Ashley 19062 21853 -2791 -12.8 20.6
Bradley 10545 11508 -963 -8.4 16.2
Calhoun 4739 5368 -629 -11.7 7.5
Chicot 10208 11800 -1592 -13.5 16.0
Clark 21446 22995 -1549 -6.7 24.8
Cleveland 7550 8689 -1139 -13.1 12.6
Dallas 6482 8116 -1634 -20.1 9.7
Desha 11395 13008 -1613 -12.4 15.4
Drew 17350 18509 -1159 -6.3 20.9
Howard 12785 13789 -1004 -7.1 28.1
Lafayette 6308 7645 -1337 -17.5 11.9
Lincoln 12941 14134 -1193 -8.4 23.1
Little River 12026 13171 -1145 -8.7 22.6
Miller 42600 43462 -862 -2.0 68.3
Nevada 8210 8997 -687 -7.6 13.5
Ouachita 22650 26120 -3420 -13.3 30.9
Pike 10171 11291 -1120 -9.9 16.9
Sevier 15,839 17058 -1219 -7.1 28.1
Union 39054 41639 -2585 -6.2 37.6
Arkansas had a population of 3,011,524, a gain of 95,606, or 3.3 percent.
Twenty-one of Arkansas’ 75 counties gained population. They were concentrated in Central Arkansas, Northeast Arkansas and Northwest Arkansas.