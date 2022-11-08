COVID

COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties on Monday, and unchanged in Lafayette and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,401

Total Active Cases: 13, down one since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,285

Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449

Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,418

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,604

Total Active Cases: 8, down two since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,550

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,484

Total Active Cases: 10, no change since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,355

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,879

Total Active Cases: 26, down four since Sunday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,655

Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 961,908

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 143

Recovered cases: 946,284

Deaths: 12,521, no change since Sunday

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 129

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 25

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on ventilators: 8

