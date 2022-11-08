COVID-19 cases were down in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties on Monday, and unchanged in Lafayette and Ouachita counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,401
Total Active Cases: 13, down one since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,285
Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449
Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,418
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,604
Total Active Cases: 8, down two since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,550
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,484
Total Active Cases: 10, no change since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,355
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,879
Total Active Cases: 26, down four since Sunday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,655
Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 961,908
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 143
Recovered cases: 946,284
Deaths: 12,521, no change since Sunday
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 129
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 25
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on ventilators: 8