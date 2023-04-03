Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Tuesday, March 28

Garrett Davis, 31, Waldo, failure to appear

Wednesday, March 29

Dylan Riley, 21, Emerson, battery 3rd, possession an instrument of crime

Thursday, March 30

Jonny Washington, 22, Waldo, failure to appear

Keundra Williams, 32, Marshall Texas, disorderly conduct

Friday, March 31

Kadarrion Cooper, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear

Saturday, April 1

Ty’Tianna Dunn, 18, Magnolia, shoplifting

