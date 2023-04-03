Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Tuesday, March 28
Garrett Davis, 31, Waldo, failure to appear
Wednesday, March 29
Dylan Riley, 21, Emerson, battery 3rd, possession an instrument of crime
Thursday, March 30
Jonny Washington, 22, Waldo, failure to appear
Keundra Williams, 32, Marshall Texas, disorderly conduct
Friday, March 31
Kadarrion Cooper, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear
Saturday, April 1
Ty’Tianna Dunn, 18, Magnolia, shoplifting