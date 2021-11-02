Neca Pharr has announced her candidacy for the office of Columbia County Tax Assessor.
Pharr has served as deputy clerk in the Columbia County Clerk’s Office under Tammy Wiltz since 2019.
Prior to joining Columbia County government, she was vice president of Marketing and Community Outreach at Farmers Bank & Trust.
Pharr is a graduate of Southern Arkansas University where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in business. She is married to Magnolia native Robert Pharr, and is a member of First Baptist Church in Magnolia.
“I love Columbia County, and am excited about the opportunity of running for the office of Tax Assessor,” Pharr said. “With the combination of my education, business experience and passion for our community, I am humbly asking the citizens of Columbia County for their consideration and support in the upcoming 2022 election.”
Current Tax Assessor Voyles Martin was appointed to the position after the resignation of Sandra Cawyer, and cannot run for the post in this election cycle.