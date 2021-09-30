South Arkansas communities will share in $6.42 million in Community Development Block Grants awarded Thursday by the Arkansas Economic Development Commission.
The area grants include the following. Many have been previously announced by local authorities:
-- Ben Lomond, Sevier County, Rehab Water Tank, $297,170
-- Columbia County, Library Roof, $300,000
-- Dumas, Desha County, Drainage Improvements, $275,793
-- Emmett, Nevada County, Water Tank Rehab, $235,000
-- McNeil, Columbia County, Sewer Rehab, $299,570
-- Montrose, Ashley County, Sewer Rehab, $300,000
-- Nashville, Howard County, Water Rehab, $300,000
-- Dallas County, COVID-19 Pandemic and Emergency Response Center, $268,480
-- Lafayette County, Emergency Response Center, $300,000
-- Sevier County, UA Cossatot Med Lab Tech Equipment, $292,078
The grants were awarded under the General Assistance set-aside, part of Arkansas’ $18.4 million 2020 formula grant allocation, which is designed to provide communities the opportunity to apply for a variety of non-housing public facility and public infrastructure projects. These funds originate from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) State Program for Small Cities.
An additional $4,539,427 was awarded to 24 cities and counties throughout the state from the CDBG-CV set-aside, a $26.4 million supplemental program to assist in community-level recovery, prevention, and preparation efforts relating to the coronavirus. The CDBG-CV funding was allocated to the State by HUD as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.