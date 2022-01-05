COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,742+26. Month ago: 3,428. Year ago: 1,624
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 240+19. Month ago: 13. Year ago: 110
Total recovered – 3,425+7. Month ago: 3,340. Year ago: 1,471
Total number dead – 77. Month ago: 75 deaths. Year ago: 43 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.48, down from 9.49
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.67, up from 12.61
Total positive PCR tests – 2,054+5
Total positive antigen tests – 1,945+21
Total negative PCR tests – 19,612+69
Total negative antigen tests – 13,403+68
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 44.0, up from 43.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.8, down from 11.0
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
(Active cases by campus).
Magnolia High – 1 staff, 9+1 students
Freshman Academy – 1 staff, 4+1 students
Magnolia Middle – 2 staff, 11+6 students
Central Elementary – 1 staff, 3+2 student
East Side Elementary – 1 staff, 3+1 students
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff, 3+1 students
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff, 1+1 students
District-wide Personnel – 3+1
Total active cases – 43+22
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 934+15
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 49+14
Total recovered – 856+1
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.6, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 6.1, up from 6.0
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,557+28
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 101+26
Total recovered – 1,413+1
Total number dead – 43
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.7, up from 41.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 12.1, up from 12.0
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,928+40
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 281+16
Total recovered – 3,556+24
Total number dead – 91
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.7, up from 54.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.9, down from 8.0
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,821+76
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 554+56
Total recovered – 6,112+19
Total number dead – 153+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.1, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 9.6, no change
AREA NURSING HOMES
Heather Manor Rehabilitation in Hope has 12 active cases among residents and 9 among staff.
The Springs of Magnolia has two active cases among staff.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,092
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 99+3
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 38
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 18-2
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.
Bossier – 25,210, up from 24,853 total cases. 414 deaths.
Webster – 7,561, up from 7,470 total cases. 154 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,207, up from 2,199 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,732, up from 4,658 total cases. 114 deaths.