COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,805+33. Month ago: 2,497. Year ago: 252
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 131+14. Month ago: 46. Year ago: 20.
Total recovered – 2,614+19. Month ago: 2,393. Year ago: 220.
Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.11, up from 9.08
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.37, down from 13.51
Total positive PCR tests – 1,603, up from 1,590
Total positive antigen tests – 1,431, up from 1,410
Total negative PCR tests – 15,997, up from 15,924
Total negative antigen tests – 9,269, up from 9,027
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.8, up from 33.6
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.1, up from 13.0
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Wednesday, August 17
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 1 staff. 4 students.
Freshman Academy – 1 staff. 2 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 2 staff. 7 students.
Central Elementary – 1 staff. 4 students.
East Side Elementary – 1 staff. 2 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0-1 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 students.
Total: 6 staff, 19 students.
Current positively rate: 10.7 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 374
SAU total active cases – 10-1 students. 3 staff. 1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine – 22+7
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 689+10
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 50+2
Total recovered – 627+8
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.6, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.4, down from 8.6
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,044+8
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 60+8
Total recovered – 957
Total number dead – 27
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.2, up from 28.0
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.2, down from 14.6
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,961+21
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 138+11
Total recovered – 2,756+10
Total number dead – 67
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 44.1, up from 43.7
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.4, down from 12.6
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,637+13
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 148+1
Total recovered – 4,370+12
Total number dead – 117
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.4, up from 30.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.3, up from 10.2
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,104-13
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 236+4
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 81+3
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 56+4
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 17,899, up from 17,777 total cases. 330+2 deaths.
Webster – 5,347, up from 5,286 total cases. 119-1 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,712, up from 1,678 total cases. 57 deaths.
Union – 3,182, up from 3,110 total cases. 89+1 deaths.