COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,805+33. Month ago: 2,497. Year ago: 252

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 131+14. Month ago: 46. Year ago: 20.

Total recovered – 2,614+19. Month ago: 2,393. Year ago: 220.

Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.

PCR tests percent positivity – 9.11, up from 9.08

Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.37, down from 13.51

Total positive PCR tests – 1,603, up from 1,590

Total positive antigen tests – 1,431, up from 1,410

Total negative PCR tests – 15,997, up from 15,924

Total negative antigen tests – 9,269, up from 9,027

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.8, up from 33.6

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.1, up from 13.0

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Updated through Wednesday, August 17

Active cases by campus.

Magnolia High – 1 staff. 4 students.

Freshman Academy – 1 staff. 2 students.

Magnolia Middle School – 2 staff. 7 students.

Central Elementary – 1 staff. 4 students.

East Side Elementary – 1 staff. 2 students.

Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0-1 students.

Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 students.

Total: 6 staff, 19 students.

Current positively rate: 10.7 percent

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 374

SAU total active cases – 10-1 students. 3 staff. 1 faculty.

SAU current number in quarantine – 22+7

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 689+10

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 50+2

Total recovered – 627+8

Total number dead – 11

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.6, no change

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.4, down from 8.6

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,044+8

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 60+8

Total recovered – 957

Total number dead – 27

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.2, up from 28.0

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.2, down from 14.6

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,961+21

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 138+11

Total recovered – 2,756+10

Total number dead – 67

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 44.1, up from 43.7

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.4, down from 12.6

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,637+13

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 148+1

Total recovered – 4,370+12

Total number dead – 117

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.4, up from 30.2

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.3, up from 10.2

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,104-13

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 236+4

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 81+3

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 56+4

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.

Bossier – 17,899, up from 17,777 total cases. 330+2 deaths.

Webster – 5,347, up from 5,286 total cases. 119-1 deaths.

Claiborne – 1,712, up from 1,678 total cases. 57 deaths.

Union – 3,182, up from 3,110 total cases. 89+1 deaths.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you