A tropical depression is expected to become a tropical storm by the time its center crosses the central Louisiana coast early Saturday.
While North Louisiana can expect widely scattered thunderstorm activity on Saturday as a result of the storm, little impact is expected in South Arkansas.
At 4 a.m. Friday, poorly defined Tropical Depression 3 was centered about 310 miles south of Morgan City, LA and 435 miles south-southwest of Mobile, AL. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour and was heading due north near 14 mph.
TD 3 is expected to remain on that track as it gains strength during the day Friday, and becomes Tropical Storm Claudette.
The center is expected to cross over the New Orleans and Gulfport-Biloxi area on Saturday, before it degrades into a tropical depression over central Alabama and northern Georgia on Sunday.
Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 12 inches are expected across portions of the Central Gulf Coast beginning Friday.
Considerable flash, urban and small stream flooding impacts as well as new and renewed minor to isolated moderate river flooding are likely.
As the system continues to lift northeast through the weekend, heavy rain will expand across southeastern Mississippi, southern and central Alabama, and central Georgia resulting in rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 7 inches. Flash, urban, small stream and isolated minor river flooding impacts are possible.
Much of the same area of Mississippi and Alabama experienced heavy rainfall just over a week ago when the Arkansas and Mississippi Delta regions were inundated by more than a foot of rain.
The tropical system will help focus isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms Saturday over North Louisiana, before diminishing during the evening.
Brief heavy rainfall and locally gusty winds will be possible in the stronger storms. While isolated to widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday over Deep East Texas and North Central Louisiana, showers and thunderstorms will increase areawide Monday, ahead of a weak cool front and associated upper level disturbance that will move through the region Monday night and Tuesday morning.
Isolated strong storms will be possible, with locally gusty winds and heavy rainfall the main threats. These showers and storms will diminish from north to south Tuesday, before the threat for isolated storms return Wednesday and Thursday as more humid air returns back north.