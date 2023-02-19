COVID-19 cases increased slightly on Saturday in Ouachita and Union counties, but were unchanged in Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,752
Total Active Cases: 21. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,626
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502
Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,467
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,760
Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,702
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,752
Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,609
Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,249
Total Active Cases: 51. Up five since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,992
Total Deaths: 204
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,002,019
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 1,034. Up 727 since Friday.
Recovered cases: 985,804
Deaths: 12,952. Up four since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 180. No change since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 38. No change since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 10. No change since Friday.