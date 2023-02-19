COVID

COVID-19 cases increased slightly on Saturday in Ouachita and Union counties, but were unchanged in Columbia, Lafayette and Nevada counties.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,752

Total Active Cases: 21. No change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,626

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502

Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,467

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,760

Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,702

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,752

Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,609

Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,249

Total Active Cases: 51. Up five since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,992

Total Deaths: 204

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,002,019

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 1,034. Up 727 since Friday.

Recovered cases: 985,804

Deaths: 12,952. Up four since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 180. No change since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 38. No change since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 10. No change since Friday.

