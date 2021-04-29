Someone is using a Magnolia-area telephone number, telling the people they reach that there’s a warrant for their arrest, or that their Social Security card was found at a crime scene.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the scam and said in a statement that the office does not call people in advance to tell them about warrants except in specific cases, and does not call to tell people if a Social Security card has been found.
“Please do not fall victim to these scams,” the statement said.