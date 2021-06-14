COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,375
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10
Total recovered – 2,309
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 0
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.3, up from last report of 26.7
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 556
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 1
Total recovered – 545
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.7, up from last report of 22.3
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 847
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 16
Total recovered – 807
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.1, up from last report of 21.7
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,385+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 34
Total recovered – 2,288+1
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.1, up from last report of 34.6
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,090
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 28
Total recovered – 3,946
Total number dead – 115
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 23.8, up from last report of 23.4