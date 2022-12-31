November

magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.

Today’s article links to the big stories in November 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.

November 1

Tetra needs more bromine, and also eyes South Arkansas lithium development

November 2

John Ed and Isabel Anthony make new gift to Anthony Timberland’s fabrication space

Truck hits tree along Magnolia street, killing driver

November 5

U.S. 371 collision early Saturday kills Magnolia driver

November 6

Southern Nazarene beats Southern Arkansas in final 7 seconds

November 7

Albemarle Corporation posts stunning 152 percent sales boost over Q3 2021

Finland wants to buy half-billion worth of Camden-made rockets

East Main coffee shop leads October construction list

November 8

Columbia County voters elect Leroy Martin as new sheriff

November 9

Former Magnolian Tim Griffin will become Arkansas attorney general

Albemarle Corporation investing $540 million into Columbia County bromine plants

November 10

Lithuania plans to purchase South Arkansas rockets and launchers

November 11

State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary

November 12

Senators capitalize on Panthers mistakes

November 13

South Vine Street sidewalk project receives $356,000 in state funding

Albemarle bringing in hundreds of construction personnel and new employees, but where will they live?

Man shot to death in yard on Smith Street

November 14

Assault on Magnolia officer draws ire of Judge Talley

Amfuel honors employees for length of service

November 16

Columbia County inmate “without merit” for commutation

November 17

Columbia Christian robotics team wins Little Rock competition

November 18

Quinn wins first as Muleriders dominate Arlington Baptist in home opener

Albemarle’s biggest expansion challenge: Finding 100 more workers to help run it

November 20

Camden man dies after vehicle hits embankment in Stephens

November 21

Proposed pay cuts for three Columbia County officials set government abuzz

Nevada Elementary earns math score recognition

November 22

El Dorado couple receives Governor’s Arts Award

November 24

Family thankful for Drake Souter’s leukemia recovery

Minden man dies in wreck near Shongaloo

November 26

Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D’Arbonne Lake

November 28

Two companies want Oil and Gas Commission to formulate landowner royalties from South Arkansas lithium

November 30

CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs receives grant for maternity care access in 11 counties, including Columbia

 

