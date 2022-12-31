magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.
Today’s article links to the big stories in November 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.
November 1
Tetra needs more bromine, and also eyes South Arkansas lithium development
November 2
John Ed and Isabel Anthony make new gift to Anthony Timberland’s fabrication space
Truck hits tree along Magnolia street, killing driver
November 5
U.S. 371 collision early Saturday kills Magnolia driver
November 6
Southern Nazarene beats Southern Arkansas in final 7 seconds
November 7
Albemarle Corporation posts stunning 152 percent sales boost over Q3 2021
Finland wants to buy half-billion worth of Camden-made rockets
East Main coffee shop leads October construction list
November 8
Columbia County voters elect Leroy Martin as new sheriff
November 9
Former Magnolian Tim Griffin will become Arkansas attorney general
Albemarle Corporation investing $540 million into Columbia County bromine plants
November 10
Lithuania plans to purchase South Arkansas rockets and launchers
November 11
State reopens bidding for 1,000-bed penitentiary
November 12
Senators capitalize on Panthers mistakes
November 13
South Vine Street sidewalk project receives $356,000 in state funding
Albemarle bringing in hundreds of construction personnel and new employees, but where will they live?
Man shot to death in yard on Smith Street
November 14
Assault on Magnolia officer draws ire of Judge Talley
Amfuel honors employees for length of service
November 16
Columbia County inmate “without merit” for commutation
November 17
Columbia Christian robotics team wins Little Rock competition
November 18
Quinn wins first as Muleriders dominate Arlington Baptist in home opener
Albemarle’s biggest expansion challenge: Finding 100 more workers to help run it
November 20
Camden man dies after vehicle hits embankment in Stephens
November 21
Proposed pay cuts for three Columbia County officials set government abuzz
Nevada Elementary earns math score recognition
November 22
El Dorado couple receives Governor’s Arts Award
November 24
Family thankful for Drake Souter’s leukemia recovery
Minden man dies in wreck near Shongaloo
November 26
Louisiana sets limits on big crappie from Bayou D’Arbonne Lake
November 28
Two companies want Oil and Gas Commission to formulate landowner royalties from South Arkansas lithium
November 30
CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs receives grant for maternity care access in 11 counties, including Columbia