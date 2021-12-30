magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2021 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.
Today’s article links to big stories in October 2021. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.
October 1
Farmers Bank acquiring nine Arvest branches in Arkansas and Oklahoma.
$100,000 from Sturgis Trust provides major funding for new SAU band uniforms.
October 4
Magnolia School District ends mask requirement with drop in transmission rate.
October 5
Quorum Court designates portion of federal relief aid to county essential worker bonuses.
October 6
Mike Loe will not seek new term as Columbia County Sheriff.
Columbia County pays off its share of Rescue Truck project.
Magnolia School Board discusses new 1st-2nd grade building.
October 7
Bussey Hall restoration work complete.
October 9
Collision on Camden bypass takes life of Magnolia woman.
SAU Nursing Department acquires ventilation simulator.
Magnolia Arts selects cast for “Elf Jr., the Musical.”
October 10
SAU suffers Homecoming football loss.
October 11
Search for missing Chad Tompkins into second week.
Local churches plan Homecoming Week special events.
October 12
Southern Arkansas University’s fundraising campaign banks $29.7 million.
Magnolia High names Homecoming Court.
Man, shot while stealing truck, gets six-year prison term.
October 15
Standard Lithium gets “positive” report, potential $870 million production outlay spanning Columbia, Lafayette counties.
October 16
Magnolia 3-1 in conference after big Homecoming win against Hot Springs.
October 19
Sumlin loses most recent commutation bid for 1977 murder.
SAU grad turns education and guidance into online business.
October 20
Compassion’s Foundation wins Scarecrow Crawl.
October 22
When Sciroseps pawhuskai Roamed the Earth: Ancient South Arkansas lizard makes paleontology headlines.
October 24
Columbia County gets $33,546 grant for computer-related upgrades.
October 25
2020 Department of Defense spending tops $400 million in Ouachita County, $8 million in Columbia.
SAU’s Dawson Athletic Complex formally opens on Saturday.
October 26
Wild Hog Patio Bar receives ABC permit.
Magnolia City Council slashes property tax millage rate by 1.5 mills for 2022.
Hospital board receives financial figures.
October 27
Reposted TikTok video threatens violence at Magnolia and other schools, but nothing happens.
“Inkarcerated” brings Halloween life, and death, to old Columbia County Jail.
October 28
Columbia County collects $15.9 million by deadline.
October 29
BancorpSouth formally fades into history as new Cadence Bank rises from merger.
Madelyn Jones, Robert Ellis achieve new posts in University of Arkansas College of Education and Health Professions.
October 30
Magnolia playoff-bound with big win against De Queen.
Medicare beneficiaries can use new telehealth rooms at Lelia Enrichment complex.
October 31
Oklahoma Baptist rallies late against Southern Arkansas.
$2.5 million grant will encourage small business development in under-served communities.