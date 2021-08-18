COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,772+15. Month ago: 2,486. Year ago: 250

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 117. Month ago: 40. Year ago: 24.

Total recovered – 2,595+15. Month ago: 2,388. Year ago: 214.

Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.

PCR tests percent positivity – 9.08, up from 9.07

Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.51, down from 13.52

Total positive PCR tests – 1,590, up from 1,584

Total positive antigen tests – 1,410, up from 1,402

Total negative PCR tests – 15,924, up from 15,873

Total negative antigen tests – 9,027, up from 8,970

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.6, up from 33.2

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.0, down from 13.2

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

Updated through Tuesday, August 17

Active cases by campus.

Magnolia High – 1 staff. 4 students.

Freshman Academy – 1 staff. 2 students.

Magnolia Middle School – 2-1 staff. 7 students.

Central Elementary – 1+1 staff. 4 students.

East Side Elementary – 1 staff. 2 students.

Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 1-1 students.

Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 students.

Total: 6 staff, 20 students.

Current positively rate: 10.7 percent

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 374+4

SAU total active cases – 11+3 students. 3 staff. 1+1 faculty.

SAU current number in quarantine – 15+6

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 679+6

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 48+2

Total recovered – 619+4

Total number dead – 11

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.6, up from 26.3

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.4, no change

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,036+6

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 52+5

Total recovered – 957

Total number dead – 27+1

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.0, up from 27.8

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.6, up from 14.3

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,940+10

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 127-3

Total recovered – 2,746+13

Total number dead – 67

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.7, up from 43.5

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.6, up from 12.4

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,624+16

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 147-3

Total recovered – 4,358+19

Total number dead – 117

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.2, up from 30.1

Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.2, no change

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,117

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 232

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 78-4

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 52-4, no change

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.

Bossier – 17,777, up from 17,636 total cases. 328 deaths.

Webster – 5,286, up from 5,209 total cases. 120+1 deaths.

Claiborne – 1,701, up from 1,678 total cases. 57+1 deaths.

Union – 3,147, up from 3,110 total cases. 88 deaths.

