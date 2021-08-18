COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Wednesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Tuesday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,772+15. Month ago: 2,486. Year ago: 250
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 117. Month ago: 40. Year ago: 24.
Total recovered – 2,595+15. Month ago: 2,388. Year ago: 214.
Total number dead – 60. Month ago: 58 deaths. Year ago: 12 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.08, up from 9.07
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.51, down from 13.52
Total positive PCR tests – 1,590, up from 1,584
Total positive antigen tests – 1,410, up from 1,402
Total negative PCR tests – 15,924, up from 15,873
Total negative antigen tests – 9,027, up from 8,970
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.6, up from 33.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 13.0, down from 13.2
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Tuesday, August 17
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 1 staff. 4 students.
Freshman Academy – 1 staff. 2 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 2-1 staff. 7 students.
Central Elementary – 1+1 staff. 4 students.
East Side Elementary – 1 staff. 2 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 1-1 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 students.
Total: 6 staff, 20 students.
Current positively rate: 10.7 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 374+4
SAU total active cases – 11+3 students. 3 staff. 1+1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine – 15+6
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 679+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 48+2
Total recovered – 619+4
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.6, up from 26.3
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.4, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,036+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 52+5
Total recovered – 957
Total number dead – 27+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 28.0, up from 27.8
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 14.6, up from 14.3
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,940+10
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 127-3
Total recovered – 2,746+13
Total number dead – 67
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.7, up from 43.5
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.6, up from 12.4
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,624+16
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 147-3
Total recovered – 4,358+19
Total number dead – 117
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.2, up from 30.1
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.2, no change
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,117
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 232
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 78-4
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 52-4, no change
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals. The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 17,777, up from 17,636 total cases. 328 deaths.
Webster – 5,286, up from 5,209 total cases. 120+1 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,701, up from 1,678 total cases. 57+1 deaths.
Union – 3,147, up from 3,110 total cases. 88 deaths.