New cases of the COVID-19 virus were down Wednesday in Columbia County, but showed no change or slight increases in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,407
Total Active Cases: 14, down three since Tuesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,290
Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,450
Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,419
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,610
Total Active Cases: 15, up one since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,549
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,492
Total Active Cases: 15, up three since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,358
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,906
Total Active Cases: 28, no change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,680
Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 962,764
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 435
Recovered cases: 947,048
Deaths: 12,523, up one since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 151
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 29
Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 8