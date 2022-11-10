COVID

New cases of the COVID-19 virus were down Wednesday in Columbia County, but showed no change or slight increases in Lafayette, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,407

Total Active Cases: 14, down three since Tuesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,290

Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,450

Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,419

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,610

Total Active Cases: 15, up one since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,549

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,492

Total Active Cases: 15, up three since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,358

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,906

Total Active Cases: 28, no change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,680

Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 962,764

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 435

Recovered cases: 947,048

Deaths: 12,523, up one since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions: 151

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions in ICU: 29

Total COVID-19 Positive Admissions on Ventilators: 8

