COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,594+1. Month ago: 2,413. Year ago: 193.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 88-8. Month ago: 21. Year ago: 34.
Total recovered – 2,447+9. Month ago: 2,335. Year ago: 165.
Total number dead – 59. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 6 deaths.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 358+1
SAU total active cases – 2-1 students. 2-1 staff.
SAU current number in quarantine – 22
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.9, down from 31.0
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 602
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 24-2
Total recovered – 567+2
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.9, up from 24.8
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 973+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33-2
Total recovered – 914+4
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.1, up from 26.0
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,717+18
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 121+6
Total recovered – 2,531+12
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.9, up from 40.8
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,352+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 110-11
Total recovered – 4,124+12
Total number dead – 117
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.8, no change