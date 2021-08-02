COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,594+1. Month ago: 2,413. Year ago: 193.

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 88-8. Month ago: 21. Year ago: 34.

Total recovered – 2,447+9. Month ago: 2,335. Year ago: 165.

Total number dead – 59. Month ago: 57 deaths. Year ago: 6 deaths.

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 358+1

SAU total active cases – 2-1 students. 2-1 staff.

SAU current number in quarantine – 22

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.9, down from 31.0

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 602

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 24-2

Total recovered – 567+2

Total number dead – 10

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.9, up from 24.8

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 973+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 33-2

Total recovered – 914+4

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.1, up from 26.0

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,717+18

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 121+6

Total recovered – 2,531+12

Total number dead – 65

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.9, up from 40.8

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,352+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 110-11

Total recovered – 4,124+12

Total number dead – 117

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.8, no change

