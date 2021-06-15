A Lafayette County man has been turned down in his bid to receive a sentence commutation for a 1987 homicide.
The Arkansas Parole Board this week found the request of Huey C. White “without merit.”
White, 58, was found guilty of capital murder in the death of Delores Cockerham. Cockerham and Lori Lemay were both working as clerks at the Hamilton’s AG Grocery in Stamps when White and a co-defendant, James Lee Thomas, entered the store with guns intent on committing a robbery.
According to White’s 1989 sentence appeal, Thomas beat Cockerham with his gun, while White beat Lemay. Lemay fell to the floor injured, while Thomas and White continued to attack Cockerham, who died.
White contended in his appeal that he didn’t kill Cockerham, but the Arkansas Supreme Court ruling said the court had repeatedly held that a person need not take an active part in a murder to be convicted if the accompanies another who actually commits the murder, and assists in the commission of the crime of robbery.
Both White and Thomas were sentenced to life without parole. White remains incarcerated in the Arkansas Department of Corrections Maximum Security Unit at Tucker. Thomas, 54, is imprisoned at Varner Supermax.
All South Arkansas parolees or inmates seeking pardons or sentence commutations this month were rejected.
Found “without merit” for pardons were the following.
Ouachita County
Jeremy Pennington, forgery II (two counts), possession of a controlled substance.
Geery Johnson, without merit for restoration of firearms rights only.
Found “without merit” for commutations were the following.
Columbia
Anthony Franklin, possession of a controlled substance meth or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ricardo Morales, possession of a controlled substance-meth (three counts), probation revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Union
Desmon Hunter, battery second degree, three counts, and habitual offender.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.