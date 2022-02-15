Showers and thunderstorms will increase across South Arkansas once again Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, ahead of a strong upper level storm system that will eject northeast across West Texas into Oklahoma.
The potential will exist for strong to severe thunderstorms across the region Wednesday night and through the day on Thursday, before cooler and drier conditions return in wake of a cold frontal passage on Thursday night.
In the meantime, the National Weather Service in Little Rock notes that the wildfire danger is high in seven South Arkansas counties – Columbia, Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Nevada, Ouachita and Union.
Dry and breezy conditions will prevail. Afternoon humidity will drop into the 20th percentile for many areas although moisture will be increasing over parts of the state. Conditions are dry despite recent rain.