Widespread showers, and possibly some embedded thunderstorms, will return to the region on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
However, no severe weather is expected at this time.
A strong surge of very cold Arctic air is expected to arrive by Thursday, with a slight chance of wintry precipitation. However, the primary concern at this time will be the extreme cold with a prolonged period of below freezing temperatures into the Christmas weekend.
The weather service has issued a warning for minor flooding on Dorcheat Bayou near Springhill, LA.
At 6 a.m. Monday, the stage was at 11 feet. The bayou is expected to rise to a crest of 11.2 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon.
A quarter-inch to half-inch of new rainfall is possible today with a similar forecast for Monday night.
On Thursday, there will be a chance of rain before 3 p.m., then a chance of rain and sleet. Thursday’s high will be near 49 with a 30 percent chance of precipitation.
Conditions will be partly cloudy on Thursday night with a low around 6 degrees. Friday’s high will be near 22. The overnight low on Friday will be around 12 with a high Saturday – Christmas Eve – around 30.
Partly cloudy skies and an overnight low of 16 is forecast for Christmas morning. Conditions will warm into the upper 30s on Christmas day.