Shannon Hair has announced her candidacy for Columbia County Assessor.
She has worked in the Columbia County Assessor’s Office since January 2016. She was hired by the previous assessor, Sandra Cawyer, and is now under the direction of current Assessor Voyles Martin.
She is a deputy assessor and Real Estate team leader, specializing in Land Research and GIS Mapping. Hair is versatile within each department of the Assessor’s Office and was cross trained by Cawyer and Martin to readily flow from all facets within the Assessor’s Office which consist of personal, mineral and real properties.
Her most prominent and primary job in the Assessor’s Office is utilizing the GIS software to analyze, collect, and document geographical information on land parcels throughout the county. She performs thorough documentation on data she collects from rigorous land research. The work requires good ownership and valuation records within a CAMA system, and maintaining a strategic mapping system for thousands of real estate parcels among Columbia County. The tasks that she performs are significantly important within the Assessor’s Office to aid in reflecting accurate valuations for real estate assessments for tax purposes.
Hair is a certified Senior Appraiser with the International Association of Assessing Officers. Shannon is close to obtaining her Cadastral Mapping Specialist Designation with IAAO and is completing in 2022.
Prior to being a deputy assessor, her previous work experience includes thirteen years with a local company in landscape graphics, estimator, and office management. Hair is a lifelong resident of Columbia County and graduated from Magnolia High School and Southern Arkansas University. She and her husband, Michael, have two children, sons Maddox and Jenson.
“This field of work is truly a passion of mine and I thoroughly enjoy what I do. I love to serve the people of Columbia County every day by making sure they know all their property tax needs are well met. The utmost important factor in the Assessor’s Office is to treat all taxpayers fairly, with respect, and integrity. It is vital to make sure every department of the Assessor’s Office is running smoothly and that all property assessments are correctly and equitably valued and assessed. I would appreciate your vote and will work tirelessly to ensure a smooth transition enabled by my current experience in the Assessor’s Office.”