COVID

Active cases of COVID-19 were up slightly in Columbia and Ouachita counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,150

Total Active Cases: 81, up two since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,970

Total Deaths: 99

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,424

Total Active Cases: 4, down two since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,389

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,514

Total Active Cases: 45, down two since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,424

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,290

Total Active Cases: 73, up four since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,104

Total Deaths: 113

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,539

Total Active Cases: 115, down 12 since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,235

Total Deaths: 187

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 939,541

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 1,143

Recovered cases: 916,370

Deaths: 11,951, up seven since Wednesday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 272

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 46

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 11

