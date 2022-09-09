Active cases of COVID-19 were up slightly in Columbia and Ouachita counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,150
Total Active Cases: 81, up two since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,970
Total Deaths: 99
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,424
Total Active Cases: 4, down two since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,389
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,514
Total Active Cases: 45, down two since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,424
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,290
Total Active Cases: 73, up four since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,104
Total Deaths: 113
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,539
Total Active Cases: 115, down 12 since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,235
Total Deaths: 187
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 939,541
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 1,143
Recovered cases: 916,370
Deaths: 11,951, up seven since Wednesday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 272
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 46
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 11