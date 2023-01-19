Ouachita County suffered its 122nd COVID-19 death on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
New cases of the virus were down in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties, up in Ouachita County, and unchanged in Lafayette County.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,665
Total Active Cases: 37. Down five since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,524
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490
Total Active Cases: 6. No change since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,453
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,725
Total Active Cases: 14. Down one since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,665
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,691
Total Active Cases: 36. Up four since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,533
Total Deaths: 122. Up one since Tuesday.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,112
Total Active Cases: 34. Down five since Tuesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,874
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 992,745
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 459. Up 208 since Monday.
Recovered cases: 974,990
Deaths: 12,766. Up seven since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 289. Down 16 since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 60. Down four since Tuesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 24. No change since Tuesday.