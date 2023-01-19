COVID

Ouachita County suffered its 122nd COVID-19 death on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

New cases of the virus were down in Columbia, Nevada and Union counties, up in Ouachita County, and unchanged in Lafayette County.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,665

Total Active Cases: 37. Down five since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,524

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,490

Total Active Cases: 6. No change since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,453

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,725

Total Active Cases: 14. Down one since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,665

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,691

Total Active Cases: 36. Up four since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,533

Total Deaths: 122. Up one since Tuesday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,112

Total Active Cases: 34. Down five since Tuesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,874

Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20.

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 992,745

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 459. Up 208 since Monday.

Recovered cases: 974,990

Deaths: 12,766. Up seven since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 289. Down 16 since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 60. Down four since Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 24. No change since Tuesday.

