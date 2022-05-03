Reese Mitchell, a junior from Emerson High School, became last week the fourth member of her family to be elected Arkansas FFA president.
Mitchell and other students from Clarksville, Paris, McCrory, Horatio, and Jasper were elected by Arkansas FFA Delegates at last week's convention to serve as 2022-23 State FFA Officers.
Preceding Mitchell in the state FFA presidency are her grandfather, Bruce Maloch, serving in 1974-1975; her uncle, Ryan Maloch, serving in 1999-2000; and her aunt, Victoria Maloch, serving in 2011-2012.
Candidates take part in an extensive interview process with the State FFA Officer Nominating Committee leading up to the election. The new team was installed during the sixth general session of the 95th Arkansas FFA Convention & Expo on Wednesday, April 27.
Each year during the Arkansas FFA State Convention & Expo, six students are elected by delegates to represent the organization as state officers. Delegates elect a president, secretary, reporter, and vice presidents representing the state's southern, eastern, and northwestern districts.
Throughout their year of service to the Arkansas FFA Association, the officers will interact with business and industry leaders, hundreds of FFA members and teachers, corporate sponsors, government and education officials, local FFA leaders, the general public, and more. The team will lead personal growth and leadership training conferences for FFA members throughout the state and help set policies that will guide the future of FFA and the next generation of leaders.
As a state association, Arkansas FFA functions within the constitution of the National FFA Organization. The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 735,000 student members as part of 8,817 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Arkansas FFA has 15,560 members as a part of 212 chapters across the state.
In addition to her election as state president, Mitchell also earned the highest degree that the Arkansas FFA Association can bestow upon a member, the State FFA Degree; was named a finalist for the State Star Farmer award; and was selected to participate in the three-day Global Youth Institute hosted by the World Food Prize Foundation.