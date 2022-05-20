Gunfire broke out at a graduation party at a location on U.S. 79 north of Magnolia about 3 a.m. Friday.
One girl was wounded by gunfire, four vehicles were struck by bullets and four people – including three juveniles – were arrested, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Detective Leroy Martin said an argument broke out at the party, which was held at a former tire shop north of Magnolia. Gunfire followed. An undetermined number of shots were fired.
The female victim was taken by private vehicle to Magnolia Regional Medical Center. She was not publicly identified because she is a juvenile.
Three juveniles are charged with gun-related offenses but they, too, are not being publicly identified because of their age. Two of the juveniles and the adult are from TexARKana, Sheriff Mike Loe said.
The adult arrested is Datrit Tyone Harris, 19, of TexARKana. He is being held at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia under $100,000 bond. He is charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, aggravated assault, and possession of marijuana.
Harris was in court in TexARKana on Tuesday. He had been free on bond in connection with an April 2021 incident in TexARKana.
In that case, Harris was charged with six counts of terroristic acts – engaging in violence criminal group activity -- for shooting at a house. On Tuesday, Harris was granted a continuance in his case.
Magnolia High School’s graduation was held Thursday night.