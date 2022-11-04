COVID

The number of COVID-19 cases rose by one each in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,387

Total Active Cases: 9, up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,275

Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1,

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449

Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,418

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,597

Total Active Cases: 6, down two since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,545

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,469

Total Active Cases: 6, no change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,344

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,857

Total Active Cases: 27, up one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,632

Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 960,920

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 290

Recovered cases: 945,331

Deaths: 12,506, no change since Wednesday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 140

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 27

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7

