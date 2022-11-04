The number of COVID-19 cases rose by one each in Columbia and Union counties on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in five South Arkansas counties.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,387
Total Active Cases: 9, up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,275
Total Deaths: 103. Last death recorded November 1,
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,449
Total Active Cases: 0, no change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,418
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,597
Total Active Cases: 6, down two since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,545
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,469
Total Active Cases: 6, no change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,344
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,857
Total Active Cases: 27, up one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,632
Total Deaths: 196. Last death recorded October 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 960,920
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 290
Recovered cases: 945,331
Deaths: 12,506, no change since Wednesday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 140
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 27
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 7