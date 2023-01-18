The Arkansas Parole Board has issued its monthly recommendations for pardons and sentence commutations.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
UNION COUNY
Phillip Ford, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana.
Kenneth Hoon, hot check violation, domestic battery-third degree.
Johnny Walley, possession of controlled substance-meth, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent.
OUACHITA COUNTY
Catlin Kelley, breaking and entering, theft of property, probation revocation.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
UNION COUNTY
Orange Brady Jr., battery second degree.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.