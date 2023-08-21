A mid-year meeting of the Finance Committee of the Columbia County Quorum Court allowed members to wrap their minds around numbers before the budgeting process kicks into gear, according to Justice of the Peace 5 Jeremy Langley, chair of the committee.
“The Quorum Court holds the power of the purse strings and the (Columbia County) court has the sole authority to appropriate the county’s money and so it’s a good idea for us to exercise some insight other than just at budget time,” Langley said, regarding the meeting which took place in July.
Langley said the Quorum Court does receive monthly budget financial reports, but he thought it would be a good idea to get everyone together to look over the budgets.
“We wanted to get together and look at small concerns. There were some areas that were trending out of line with the budget so hopefully but the end of the year we will end up with all the line in black. It’s all about making sure we are stewarding the people’s money to the best of our ability.”
Columbia County Treasurer Selena Blair said the county budget must be passed by the end of the year according to state law. Blair said budgeting worksheets will be sent to officials and department heads by Friday, August 25. Budget workshops are scheduled for October 3-5.
Blair said she hopes the budget can be finalized on October 9, but that depends on any items remaining to be discussed.
“As elected officials we are going to do a better job at working out issues so when we hand it to Quorum Court, it will be up to them to finalize,” she said.
Something citizens are likely to be enthusiastic about is the increase of severance taxes this year, Blair explained. Although they do vary from year to year, this year the county is seeing more coming in, and this means more money can be spent on road improvements.
Langley said by June 30 the county had received $309,000 which was $97,000 more than they thought.
“Some big things we are looking for is money to get the roads fixed and I think that is huge with people right now is to get their roads fixed,” Blair said. “Revenues are coming in better and that is our goal is to continue to improve county government to make life better for the citizens.”
Another topic that was discussed in the meeting concerned the sometimes late invoices for the county’s long-time legal counsel, Becky Jones.
“The process isn’t being followed as it needs to be and the invoices have to be turned in at a proper time to work to keep the budget in balance,” Columbia County Judge Doug Fields said. “I am going to only do a monthly invoice with her to keep the budget in line. You can’t really budget if you don’t get bills in and get them paid.”
At a recent quorum court meeting, Fields did say there was some incorrect information mentioned in the meeting and said Jones had turned in invoices in for the year.
During the mid-year finance meeting, Columbia County Sheriff Leroy Martin appealed to Quorum Court members to vote to replace both a walk in freezer at the Columbia County Jail and Detention Center and an air conditioner that provides air for two pods in the jail which hold inmates. The cost of the walk-in freezer was about $16,000 and the air conditioner which provides cooling for a two-pods which are big cells was just over $8,000.
On August 14, commissioners voted yes to a mid-year budget clean up ordinance. Langley said although these items are not mentioned in the ordinance, the jail budget was increased enough to cover them.
Martin said he is eager for the freezer and air conditioner to be placed in the jail. The freezer is costing the jail money, he said.
“It has been purchased and we are waiting for it to get installed,” Martin said. The old one has been tweaked on and it just been fixed and patched up. But it’s due to go any day, which means it is wasting money and our food. We have no place to store all the food.”
Martin has been an advocate for a pay increase for law enforcement in any Quorum Court meeting that discussed salaries in the counties.
There will be a short finance meeting of Quorum Court members at noon on Monday on the second floor of the Courthouse to discuss possible salary increases for certified law enforcement officers at the sheriff’s department.
Martin said an increase is needed for increased deputy salaries because he is unable to provide competitive pay to surrounding agencies at the level of pay offered now which is about $41,000. He said Magnolia police officers make about $10,000 more than this and Arkansas State Troopers make $65,000.
“I have lost one deputy to Magnolia and the City of Taylor has lost one to Magnolia and is losing another one to state police,” he said. “The city can also give them holidays and other type of payments like longevity pay.”