Severe weather is possible in South Arkansas on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said that showers and thunderstorms will be possible across much of the area through the day today. This will bring moderate to heavy rainfall to the portions of the area.
With saturated soils already present, localized flash flooding could be possible in flood prone and low-lying areas.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 1.61 inches of rain during the Thanksgiving holiday, raising the November total to 3.45 inches, and a year-to-date total of 52.63 inches.
There is an increasing threat for severe weather on Tuesday and into Wednesday as another system moves into the Four State region.
Much uncertainty remains in the forecast as to precise timing and location, but all modes of severe weather will be possible.
CLICK HERE to keep up with weather conditions at magnoliareporter.com’s weather page.