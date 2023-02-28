The Columbia County Quorum Court recently approved Albemarle Corporation’s participation in the state’s Tax Back Program during their regular meeting earlier this month.
The company has announced plans for $540 million expansion of its Columbia County bromine production facilities over the next five years. Albemarle is the largest employer in Columbia County and has been in the county for 54 years.
“A lot of places will do this and will pay like auto makers to come in and build, get their feet wet and when the time runs out and they begin making money, we start creating more revenue and then the tax breaks will go away,” said Columbia County Judge Doug Fields. “This is a good investment to give them a little bit of a break to let them expand and save money and I think it’s beneficial in the long run.”
Steve Card, land and community affairs director for Albemarle, said the new growth in the $540 million expansion would bring new equipment on site, and new employment which will then generate more money being spent locally.
“Every cent of this can be spent in Columbia County and the support of the Quorum Court and the County Judge helps us financially and tells us they want to be partners with us to help,” Card said.
Card was accompanied at the meeting by Brian Kirtley, a recently appointed Albemarle plant manager who would be working at the West Plant.
Card said Kirtley, a native of England, was moving to Columbia County from a BASF Chemical facility in Pennsylvania.
Columbia County Treasurer Selena Blair said the tax break would mostly benefit the county and school districts.
“That’s because none of this falls within the city limits and this will be through property taxes and the schools within the county,” she said. “One plant will mean Magnolia School District will get a break and the other district in a plant area is the Emerson-Taylor school district.”
Blair said Albemarle will get a 65 percent discount until its project is
complete. She said the taxes they would normally pay is 35 percent of what they will have to pay of the assessed value.
“After 15 years they will have to start paying full value on it,” she said.
“It’s like a $540 million dollar project so it will take several years to get done. I am really proud that Albemarle decided to expand in the county. It is great for the county and also for our workforce. We will have better job opportunities.”
In other business at the quorum court meeting, Columbia County Sheriff Leroy Martin told Quorum Court members about the need for a new jail because of the mold that develops in the jail each time it rains. This creates problems all over the facility, he explained.
“The evidence room is in a bad state,” Martin said. “The state says we have to keep these weapons so long before we destroy them and we need this fixed,” he said.
The pipes in the kitchen are rusted as well, he said. But the mold is the most distressing part of what the rain leaves behind, he said.
“Soon someone is going to get sick because of the mold and they are going to say why didn’t y’all do anything about it?”
Justice of the Peace District 10 Lynn Story asked how much it would cost to build a new jail and if it was even worth doing that and asked Martin if it would be better just to transport prisoners to another county. Martin said it would be much more expensive to house local prisoners in another county because of all the employees it would take to make that work.
Martin passed around photos of the jail with the mold inside various rooms of the jail.
“I want to know what it will take to build a new jail because from these pictures, it looks like we are about to get shut down anyways,” Story said.
Former Columbia County Sheriff Mike Loe, who is now Justice of the Peace District 11, said the topic of needing a new jail was a common topic while he led the county law enforcement.
“It’s been up in the community for 12 years and my suggestion is the county judge could appoint a committee to say can we do it or can we not and that’s the first step,” Loe said.
Martin said he had not gathered hard figures to present to the Quorum Court members because he didn’t want to give anyone false hope about the project.
Justice of the Peace members did approve a resolution that allowed the sheriff to move $3,690 within his budget to change a patrol deputy’s position to a patrol lieutenant. They also approved $114,000 to buy three patrol vehicles.
Also at the meeting, the county received a $316,500 federal grant through the Arkansas Community and Economic Development Program for roof repairs at the Columbia County Library. The appropriation ordinance creates accounts into which this money will be placed in the county’s budget.
The Quorum Court members approved a $5,000 rural community aid grant to the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department.
The Quorum Court members approved a resolution appointing Katherine Sharp to a five-year term on the Columbia County Library Board following the resignation of Melba Keith.
The Quorum Court members approved a resolution confirming a vacancy in the post of District 3 constable following the resignation of Glenn Proctor.
Justices of the Peace also passed a resolution to honor late Deputy Sheriff Reginald D. “Reggie” Ellis for his 15 years of service. The resolution states Ellis achieved his goal as a Law Enforcement Officer to have positive interactions and impact upon the public both professionally and personally, also serving as Chief of Police of Waldo during his tenure.
Also at the meeting, a resolution expressing appreciation to Voyles Martin for her service as stepping in as Columbia County assessor since August 7, 2020.