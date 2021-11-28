COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Friday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,410+1. Month ago: 3,383. Year ago: 1,083
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6. Month ago: 19. Year ago: 146
Total recovered – 3,330+1. Month ago: 3,291. Year ago: 913
Total number dead – 74. Month ago: 73 deaths. Year ago: 24 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.13, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.54, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,882
Total positive antigen tests – 1,787+1
Total negative PCR tests – 18,733+1
Total negative antigen tests – 12,461
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 42.1, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.4, up from 10.2
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Friday, November 19
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 0 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 students.
Magnolia Middle School – 0 staff. 2 students.
Central Elementary – 1 staff. 2 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 0 students.
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff. 0 students.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 0 student.
District-wide personnel – 0
Total: 1 staff, 4 students.
Positivity rate: 4.5
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 484
SAU total active cases – 0 students. 0 staff. 0 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 2
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 862
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4
Total recovered – 829
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.0, down from 34.2, up from 34.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 4.6, up from 4.5
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,411+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 16
Total recovered – 1,355+1
Total number dead – 40
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 39.6, up from 39.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.4, up from 11.3
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,455
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 21
Total recovered – 3,348
Total number dead – 86
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 53.0, up from 52.7
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.3, down from 7.6
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,944+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 65
Total recovered – 5,733+5
Total number dead – 144
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.2, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 8.2, up from 8.0
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,081
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 35+3
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 21+3
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 7+1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 22,017, up from 22,004 total cases. 409 deaths.
Webster – 6,740, up from 6,738 total cases. 150 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,030, no change in total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,135, up from 4,129 total cases. 107 deaths.