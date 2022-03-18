Honors were presented Thursday during an emotional evening at the Magnolia-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce Banquet, held at First United Methodist Church.
The banquet was also a celebration for the chamber, in its first year with Bonnie Keith as executive director, succeeding Micki Mitchell. Kimberly Jones is the incoming Chamber president, succeeding Jeff Whitener.
Keith said 2021 was a year when every Chamber activity needed a sub-plan or an emergency plan. “We had to quickly learn how to expect the unexpected, and plan for the worse. If we learned nothing else from COVID, it was how to make a disaster plan,” she said.
Still, things went well. The 2021 Magnolia Blossom Festival was blessed by beautiful weather. There was a record turnout for the Friday night concert by Thompson Square, and tickets for the World Championship Steak Cook-off sold out.
Square Market, Farmer’s Market, Second Thursday Market, Truck or Treat, the Scarecrow Crawl, and Merrytime in Magnolia will all return in 2022, Keith said.
Recipients were named for awards in 10 categories, nominated by members of the public and selected by a special Chamber of Commerce committee.
EDUCATOR OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Magnolia Group Real Estate Professionals
Courtney McHenry, Taylor Elementary School
McHenry began her education career in 2003 at Taylor Elementary School. Her third-grade students are ranked at or near the top in statewide standardized math and science tests. She inaugurated Taylor’s volleyball team last year and has recently been named the Tigers’ softball coach.
YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Southern Title & Closing
Troi Kacsir, Magnolia High School
Magnolia High Principal Chris Carter read off a long list of accomplishments for the senior, including captain of the Quiz Bowl team, Chamber Choir, Student Body president, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and a 34 score on the ACT with a GPA of 4.276. She plans to attend Ouachita Baptist University.
AWARD OF VALOR
Sponsored by Magnolia/El Dorado Printing
Kaylynn Sands, third-grader, Central Elementary School
Eight-year-old Kaylynn Sands, nominated by her sister Kendall, 18, is a cancer survivor. Kendall called her younger sister her inspiration. Kaylynn has been an active volunteer in raising funds for Arkansas Children’s Hospital where she received treatments. Kaylynn has also conducted campaigns to collect toys for children at the hospital. “I want to make kids feel the same way I did when I was in the hospital. I love what I do. You can have courage by just having faith and hope,” Kaylynn said.
COMMUNITY SERVICE AWARD
Sponsored by Quantum Rehabilitation
Dr. Leslie Thompson, director, Pedals for Compassion
Devona Powell, former director of Compassions Foundation, said that in 2019 the group was struggling to raise funds for its domestic violence and sexual abuse shelter. Dr. Thompson, who has worked for Albemarle Corporation since 2014, stepped up to organize what has become the foundation’s major fund-raising event, the annual Pedals for Compassion bicycle ride. Thompson said that Pedals for Compassion has been a great way to bring attention to the City of Magnolia within the cycling community.
YOUNG PROFESSIONAL OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Southern Aluminum
Andrew Hinkle, Southern Aluminum
Hinkle accepted this new award that recognizes a young professional person who has made significant contributions to the community. Hinkle is a member of the current Leadership Magnolia class, participates in the Panthers Partner program, and incoming Chamber board member, and is an advocate of the Boys & Girls Club and the Magnolia School System.
BUSINESS LEADER OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Steve and Deborah Nipper
Lacey Ogle, Compassions Foundation shelter manager
Debra Martin, executive director of the Compassions Foundation’s women’s shelter, said that Lacey Ogle “has a heart for women and children. She is the best employee you’d ever want.” Ogle oversees the shelter, which gives Martin the time to do what she needs to do. Ogle organizes the shelter’s public awareness and outreach activities. “She diligently works with the client to make sure that everything that can be done will be done to ensure they receive the services needed,” Martin said.
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Story’s on the Square
Southern Caregivers, owners Blake and Morgan Watson
Southern Caregivers has grown since 2015 from a Magnolia-based companion and in-home care provider to additional locations in Searcy, Hot Springs and Texarkana, with more than 500 care givers and an office staff of 25. Nominator Steve Nipper said Southern Caregivers has been very involved in the Magnolia community and their other locations. Morgan Watson gave credit to its co-owners, nurses, marketers, schedulers and individual caregivers.
SPIRIT OF COLUMBIA COUNTY
Sponsored by Kathy’s Dance Arts Studio
Magnolia High School swimming and diving team, and coaches Kathleen Dingman, Gary Herron and Eric Cisneros
Laura Crowell cited the dedication of Magnolia High’s swim team, which has accomplished extraordinary results despite not having its own local facility in which to practice or perform. They work through hundreds of miles of weekly travel in-season, simply to practice. The team has won seven state championships in the past eight seasons. “These athletes represent Columbia County to the highest level of excellence across the state. They are considered to be one of the powerhouse programs in the state,” Crowell said. The team broke 11 school records in the past season. Since 2014, the Panthers have won six state championships -- 2014, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2021 and 2022, and two state runner-up championships 2017 and 2020. The Lady Panthers have won state championships in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and one state runner-up in 2019. Dingman said the coaches thanked their spouses for keeping their households running during the swim season. She called the swimmers the best young people of the community. “They represent this community very well,” she said.
CITIZEN OF THE YEAR
Sponsored by Greg Rich & Associates
Magnolia Mayor Parnell Vann
Presenter David Nelson said the “Citizen of the Year” is one who goes above and beyond their expected duties, making a positive impact. “There is no doubt that tonight’s winner does that, always looking at or for the positive in every situation. His love for the city is second to none,” Nelson said. Vann is a mentor who teaches employees to treat everyone with respect. “He’s cooked pancake breakfasts, worked concession stands, read books to kids, been in dunking booths, picked up trash and even taken a pie in the face, all to make sure the community can be all it can be.” Vann said, “This is the greatest city in Arkansas.” He took some of his time at the podium to cite Magnolia High School girls’ first-year basketball coach Shanae Williams, “You inspire me. She has a positive thing to say every day. She has taken a group of young ladies in our community. She has been a mother to some and a sister to all.” Vann said the city “is in the best shape it’s ever been. I work with a great City Council. Our employees are wonderful. Our department heads – if I don’t show up tomorrow, the city’s fine. We have a great future.”
ARCHIE MONROE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Magnolia
Dr. Bob Burns, chairman of the board, Farmers Bank & Trust
Burns was ill and unable to attend. Burns piloted medical evacuation helicopters during the Vietnam War, which earned him numerous citations and a Purple Heart. After the war, he taught school at Fort Smith Northside, met and married Molly Harsh of Magnolia, and earned a doctorate in education from the University of Arkansas. The Burns moved to Magnolia and he began a career in the bank’s management. Under his leadership as chairman and CEO, the bank grew from its Magnolia location to a three-state operation with more than $2.4 billion in assets.
Presenter Bruce Maloch said community service has always been something that Burns has instilled in his family and at Farmers Bank. The Chamber, the Columbia County Rural Development Authority, the Southern Arkansas University Board of Trustees, Arkansas Higher Education Coordinating Board, and the Arkansas State Police Commission and Foundation have all benefitted from Burns’ involvement. Maloch said Burns encouraged a culture of “giving back.” In the past 10 years, the bank has contributed $3 million to charitable causes in Magnolia and Columbia County. Burns inaugurated SAU’s Distinguished Speakers Series, which has raised a half-million dollars for scholarships.
Burns’ daughter, Elizabeth Anderson, accepted the award on her father’s behalf. She called this a great time to be from Magnolia.
“Most of you have probably known my dad, worked with my dad, volunteered with my dad, or just know of him. He’s a quiet man. His strong work ethic and humble composure are examples we all hope to achieve,” she said. “He always said ‘giving back’ was our greatest responsibility.”