COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.
The State of Arkansas announced Saturday morning that it would resume providing updated COVID-19 figures on weekends, beginning immediately.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,524-3. Year ago: 164, 4 new cases.
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 53-6. Year ago: 35 active cases.
Total recovered – 2,413+2. Year ago: 126 recovered victims.
Total number dead – 58. Year ago: 5 deaths.
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 355+1
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 3+1 students. 3 staff.
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.5, up from 30.4
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 578
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7-1
Total recovered – 560+1
Total number dead – 10
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.5, down from 24.6
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 949+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 36-2
Total recovered – 887+3
Total number dead – 26
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.4, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,641+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 100-4
Total recovered – 2,476+10
Total number dead – 65
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40, down from 40.1
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,268+5
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 87-2
Total recovered – 4,064+7
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.2, down from 27.3