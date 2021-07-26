COVID

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Monday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Sunday.

The State of Arkansas announced Saturday morning that it would resume providing updated COVID-19 figures on weekends, beginning immediately.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,524-3. Year ago: 164, 4 new cases.

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 53-6. Year ago: 35 active cases.

Total recovered – 2,413+2. Year ago: 126 recovered victims.

Total number dead – 58. Year ago: 5 deaths.

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 355+1

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 3+1 students. 3 staff.

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 30.5, up from 30.4

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 578

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 7-1

Total recovered – 560+1

Total number dead – 10

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.5, down from 24.6

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 949+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 36-2

Total recovered – 887+3

Total number dead – 26

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.4, no change

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,641+6

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 100-4

Total recovered – 2,476+10

Total number dead – 65

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40, down from 40.1

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,268+5

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 87-2

Total recovered – 4,064+7

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 27.2, down from 27.3

