The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by nine on Friday, but declined in neighboring counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in Columbia and the surrounding counties.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,788
Total Active Cases: 109, up nine from Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,581
Total Deaths: 98
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,355
Total Active Cases: 22, down three from Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,302
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,374
Total Active Cases: 65, down 10 from Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,264
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 5,952
Total Active Cases: 147, down nine from Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,696
Total Deaths: 109
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 9,925
Total Active Cases: 303, down one from Thursday
Total Recovered Cases: 9,438
Total Deaths: 182
Statewide Figures
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 894,005
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 1,536
Recovered cases: 865,357
Deaths: 11,666, up six from Thursday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 398
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 65
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 21