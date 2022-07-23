COVID

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by nine on Friday, but declined in neighboring counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in Columbia and the surrounding counties.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,788

Total Active Cases: 109, up nine from Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,581

Total Deaths: 98

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,355

Total Active Cases: 22, down three from Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,302

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,374

Total Active Cases: 65, down 10 from Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,264

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 5,952

Total Active Cases: 147, down nine from Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,696

Total Deaths: 109

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 9,925

Total Active Cases: 303, down one from Thursday

Total Recovered Cases: 9,438

Total Deaths: 182

Statewide Figures

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 894,005

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 1,536

Recovered cases: 865,357

Deaths: 11,666, up six from Thursday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 398

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 65

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 21

