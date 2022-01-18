Magnolia students, faculty and staff returning to campuses Wednesday after a five-day, COVID-caused layoff will have to wear masks.
The Magnolia School Board voted 5-0 in special meeting on Tuesday morning to go back to a mask requirement as a way to slow the transmission of COVID-19.
COVID-19 was barely a factor locally on the last day of the fall semester on December 17, although the omicron variant of the virus had already begun a rapid spread across the region.
The Magnolia School District started the school year with a requirement that students, faculty and staff wear masks on campus. That requirement was waived on Monday, October 4 with the positivity rate for the disease dropped below an 8 percent threshold, and only one student in the district had COVID-19.
By December 17, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the district included one teacher and eight students. The number of Columbia County active cases took a sharp upswing during the holidays and was at 221 when school resumed on Tuesday, January 4.
The second semester started with no masks being required. The school board held its regular monthly meeting a week ago Monday but took no action on reinstituting a mask mandate.
In the meantime, many area school districts closed their campuses last week and went to AMI – alternative method of instruction – days. Magnolia schools kept classes open before announcing Thursday night that it would have an AMI day on Friday. The weekend and the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday were supplemented by a second AMI day for today, announced by the school district on Monday.
Superintendent John Ward said the district has received additional guidance from both the state Education and Health departments.
He said that any school district with a mask mandate could forego the process of identifying students and faculty that have had close contact with COVID-19 sufferers, with the exception of activities where there is a high possibility of virus transmission – such as sports.
“Those districts who have a mask policy in place don’t have to contact trace. That would be a huge relief,” Ward said.
Ward said the current 14-day rolling average of the positivity rate for COVID-19 in Columbia County is 27.63 percent. For the past seven days, the rate is 29.3 percent. The positivity rate is the percentage of all tests for the COVID-19 virus that are actually positive.
Last year, Ward was given authority by the school board to require masking if the local positivity rate exceeded 8 percent.
Ward said that as of Tuesday, there were 40 staff and 96 students in the district that have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 293 students are in quarantine because of COVID-19 exposure. Another 112 students are out of class because they have exhibited COVID-19 symptoms.
As of Monday, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County was 636.
School Board President Mike Waters said he has consulted medical authorities. They are comfortable with allowing exposed students and faculty to return to school if they’ve gone five days without showing symptoms. As of today, no in-person classes have been held for five days.
“We’re saying that we’re going back to our 8 percent policy,” Waters said.
Board member Steven Souter moved that the district require masks be worn on campus during school hours, to be evaluated at the next scheduled board meeting in February. Lynsandra Curry seconded the motion. Waters, Roger Loper and William Watson also joined in the unanimous vote.
The mask policy won’t apply to extracurricular activities – sports events. Waters said people have a choice on whether to attend sports events and could take the precautions against virus spread they deem appropriate.