COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
Note: Many people are using self-tests for the COVID-19 virus. Their infections may not be reflected in the totals below.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,799+57. Month ago: 3,420. Year ago: 1,660
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 292+52. Month ago: 13. Year ago: 126
Total recovered – 3,430+5. Month ago: 3,341. Year ago: 1,491
Total number dead – 77. Month ago: 75 deaths. Year ago: 43 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.52, up from 9.48
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.84, up from 12.67
Total positive PCR tests – 2,072+18
Total positive antigen tests – 1,984+39
Total negative PCR tests – 19,683+71
Total negative antigen tests – 13,472+69
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 44.1, up from 44.0
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.7, down from 10.8
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
(Active cases by campus).
Magnolia High – 1 staff, 14+5 students
Freshman Academy – 1 staff, 6+2 students
Magnolia Middle – 6+4 staff, 19+8 students
Central Elementary – 1 staff, 6+3 student
East Side Elementary – 1 staff, 5+2 students
Kindergarten Center – 0 staff, 3 students
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff, 1 students
District-wide Personnel – 4+1
Total active cases – 68+25
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 955+21
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 69+20
Total recovered – 857+1
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.8, up from 34.6
Percent of population partially immunized – 6.1, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,575+18
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 113+12
Total recovered – 1,419+6
Total number dead – 43
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.7, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 12.1, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,988+60
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 315+34
Total recovered – 3,582+24
Total number dead – 91
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.9, up from 54.7
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.7, no change
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,960+139
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 667+113
Total recovered – 6,138+26
Total number dead – 153
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.2, up from 41.1
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.0, up from 9.6
AREA SCHOOLS
(Current active cases per district, reported twice weekly to ADH. Districts with 5 or fewer cases not reported.)
Smackover, 25
Genoa Central, 16
Camden Fairview, 14
El Dorado, 14
Emerson, 13
Parkers Chapel, 13
Lafayette County, 10
Columbia Christian, 9
Hope, 8
Ashdown, 8
Junction City, 8
Texarkana, 5
AREA NURSING HOMES
(January 3 report)
Advance Health & Rehab of Union County/The Springs of El Dorado: 3 active staff cases.
Arkansas Nursing & Rehab, Texarkana: 2 active staff cases.
Courtyard Rehabilitation, El Dorado: 4 active staff cases.
Heather Manor Rehabilitation, Hope: 5 active patient cases, 11 active staff cases.
Hillcrest Care and Rehab, Prescott: 4 active staff cases.
Summit Health & Rehab, Taylor: 1 active staff case.
Wentworth Place, Magnolia: 5 active staff cases.
The Springs of Magnolia: 7 active staff cases.
Timberlane Health, El Dorado: 10 active staff cases.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,098+6
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 122+23
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 44+6
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 19+1
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.
Bossier – 25,617, up from 25,210 total cases. 414 deaths.
Webster – 7,730, up from 7,561 total cases. 154 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,259, up from 2,199 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,801, up from 4,732 total cases. 114 deaths.