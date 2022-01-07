COVID-19

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

Note: Many people are using self-tests for the COVID-19 virus. Their infections may not be reflected in the totals below.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,799+57. Month ago: 3,420. Year ago: 1,660

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 292+52. Month ago: 13. Year ago: 126

Total recovered – 3,430+5. Month ago: 3,341. Year ago: 1,491

Total number dead – 77. Month ago: 75 deaths. Year ago: 43 deaths.

PCR tests percent positivity – 9.52, up from 9.48

Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.84, up from 12.67

Total positive PCR tests – 2,072+18

Total positive antigen tests – 1,984+39

Total negative PCR tests – 19,683+71

Total negative antigen tests – 13,472+69

Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 44.1, up from 44.0

Percent of population partially immunized – 10.7, down from 10.8

MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT

(Active cases by campus).

Magnolia High – 1 staff, 14+5 students

Freshman Academy – 1 staff, 6+2 students

Magnolia Middle – 6+4 staff, 19+8 students

Central Elementary – 1 staff, 6+3 student

East Side Elementary – 1 staff, 5+2 students

Kindergarten Center – 0 staff, 3 students

Walker Pre-K – 0 staff, 1 students

District-wide Personnel – 4+1

Total active cases – 68+25

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY

(No new reports until start of spring semester).

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 955+21

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 69+20

Total recovered – 857+1

Total number dead – 28

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.8, up from 34.6

Percent of population partially immunized – 6.1, no change

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,575+18

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 113+12

Total recovered – 1,419+6

Total number dead – 43

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.7, no change

Percent of population partially immunized – 12.1, no change

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,988+60

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 315+34

Total recovered – 3,582+24

Total number dead – 91

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.9, up from 54.7

Percent of population partially immunized – 7.7, no change

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,960+139

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 667+113

Total recovered – 6,138+26

Total number dead – 153

Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.2, up from 41.1

Percent of population partially immunized – 10.0, up from 9.6

AREA SCHOOLS

(Current active cases per district, reported twice weekly to ADH. Districts with 5 or fewer cases not reported.)

Smackover, 25

Genoa Central, 16

Camden Fairview, 14

El Dorado, 14

Emerson, 13

Parkers Chapel, 13

Lafayette County, 10

Columbia Christian, 9

Hope, 8

Ashdown, 8

Junction City, 8

Texarkana, 5

AREA NURSING HOMES

(January 3 report)

Advance Health & Rehab of Union County/The Springs of El Dorado: 3 active staff cases.

Arkansas Nursing & Rehab, Texarkana: 2 active staff cases.

Courtyard Rehabilitation, El Dorado: 4 active staff cases.

Heather Manor Rehabilitation, Hope: 5 active patient cases, 11 active staff cases.

Hillcrest Care and Rehab, Prescott: 4 active staff cases.

Summit Health & Rehab, Taylor: 1 active staff case.

Wentworth Place, Magnolia: 5 active staff cases.

The Springs of Magnolia: 7 active staff cases.

Timberlane Health, El Dorado: 10 active staff cases.

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS

(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)

Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,098+6

Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072

Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 122+23

Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 44+6

Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 19+1

BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA

Changes since previous totals.

The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends or holidays.

Bossier – 25,617, up from 25,210 total cases. 414 deaths.

Webster – 7,730, up from 7,561 total cases. 154 deaths.

Claiborne – 2,259, up from 2,199 total cases. 66 deaths.

Union – 4,801, up from 4,732 total cases. 114 deaths.

