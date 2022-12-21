magnoliareporter.com is taking a look back at the news of 2022 with a 12-part series of articles that provides links to the top stories of each month.
Today’s article links to big stories in January 2022. CLICK THE HEADLINE to read the associated news article.
January 1
2021 in Review: December – Homicide case … lithium deal … King Cotton
January 2
Southern Arkansas takes over top spot in GAC basketball
January 3
Figures say 110 more people employed in Columbia in November than previous month
Culp receives 20-year sentence in robbery-kidnapping case
Magnolia gets more than six feet of rain in 2021
January 5
Construction has lackluster year in Magnolia, with almost $4.3 million worth of work
January 7
The CALL affiliates receive $5,000 from Farmers Bank Foundation
Five honored with induction into SAU’s Educational Leadership Hall of Fame
January 9
National Guard sending help to County Health Units, including Magnolia and El Dorado
January 11
COVID-19 shuts down Columbia Christian, Emerson-Taylor-Bradley, Smackover-Norphlet campuses
United States Mint begins shipping Maya Angelou coin as inaugural American Women Quarters issue
January 12
Quorum Court: JPs get pay increase, Walkerville VFD granted funds for new gear
Magnolia High awarded grants for animal science, A/V tech and film equipment
Summit Utilities formerly takes over natural gas system in Magnolia and other locations
January 14
Magnolia High will host 2022 Class 4A Basketball Tournament
COVID-19 local report: Columbia County active cases top 500, Union County records two more deaths
Corps of Engineers starts task of repairing Thatcher Lock
January 15
Governor appoints Anthony to Arkansas Racing Commission
January 17
Magnolia School District campuses will remain closed Tuesday
January 18
Magnolia schools restoring mask requirement on Wednesday -- district has 136 active COVID-19 cases
January 19
Mental evaluations likely to slow pace of trials for SAU murder defendants
January 20
Rumored shooting of bald eagle at Lake Columbia receives attention
January 21
Standard Lithium reports on progress toward full-scale production in El Dorado
Redfearn retiring after 26 years at Farmers Bank & Trust
January 22
Slow restitution repayment results in uncomfortable court appearance for ex-bank clerk
January 25
Magnolia’s World Championship Steak Cook-off finalist for Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
January 27
Escape Magnolia breakout entertainment option for South Arkansas
Expert in birds joins South Arkansas University faculty
January 28
$35,000 grant will help Magnolia Arts remodel Imperial Building
January 29
Abilities Unlimited receives recyclable material – public can help by putting right material in blue bins
Louisiana officials complete Lake Bistineau drawdown
January 30
SAU women earn 10th win of season in Alva
January 31
Grave marker sold as scrap buries Emerson woman in legal woes