January 2022

January 1

2021 in Review: December – Homicide case … lithium deal … King Cotton

January 2

Southern Arkansas takes over top spot in GAC basketball

January 3

Figures say 110 more people employed in Columbia in November than previous month

Culp receives 20-year sentence in robbery-kidnapping case

Magnolia gets more than six feet of rain in 2021

January 5

Construction has lackluster year in Magnolia, with almost $4.3 million worth of work

January 7

The CALL affiliates receive $5,000 from Farmers Bank Foundation

Five honored with induction into SAU’s Educational Leadership Hall of Fame

January 9

National Guard sending help to County Health Units, including Magnolia and El Dorado

January 11

COVID-19 shuts down Columbia Christian, Emerson-Taylor-Bradley, Smackover-Norphlet campuses

United States Mint begins shipping Maya Angelou coin as inaugural American Women Quarters issue

January 12

Quorum Court: JPs get pay increase, Walkerville VFD granted funds for new gear

Magnolia High awarded grants for animal science, A/V tech and film equipment

Summit Utilities formerly takes over natural gas system in Magnolia and other locations

January 14

Magnolia High will host 2022 Class 4A Basketball Tournament

COVID-19 local report: Columbia County active cases top 500, Union County records two more deaths

Corps of Engineers starts task of repairing Thatcher Lock

January 15

Governor appoints Anthony to Arkansas Racing Commission

January 17

Magnolia School District campuses will remain closed Tuesday

January 18

Magnolia schools restoring mask requirement on Wednesday -- district has 136 active COVID-19 cases

January 19

Mental evaluations likely to slow pace of trials for SAU murder defendants

January 20

Rumored shooting of bald eagle at Lake Columbia receives attention

January 21

Standard Lithium reports on progress toward full-scale production in El Dorado

Redfearn retiring after 26 years at Farmers Bank & Trust

January 22

Slow restitution repayment results in uncomfortable court appearance for ex-bank clerk

January 25

Magnolia’s World Championship Steak Cook-off finalist for Arkansas Food Hall of Fame

January 27

Escape Magnolia breakout entertainment option for South Arkansas

Expert in birds joins South Arkansas University faculty

January 28

$35,000 grant will help Magnolia Arts remodel Imperial Building

January 29

Abilities Unlimited receives recyclable material – public can help by putting right material in blue bins

Louisiana officials complete Lake Bistineau drawdown

January 30

SAU women earn 10th win of season in Alva

January 31

Grave marker sold as scrap buries Emerson woman in legal woes

