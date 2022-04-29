Smoky conditions in the Magnolia area are due to a controlled burn on land north of Minden, LA.
The burn is taking place in the Kisatchi National Forest west of Louisiana 159, which is the continuation of Arkansas 19 south, about five miles north of Minden.
The Automated Weather Observation System at Magnolia Municipal Airport reported at 4:30 p.m. that winds were out of the south-southwest at 10 knots, or 11.51 mph -- ideal conditions to blow smoke from the Louisiana fire into Columbia County.
The Arkansas Department of Forestry's list of scheduled prescribed burns notes a prescribed burn set for today on 30 acres of land a mile north of Magnolia.
A 550-acre burn was also set today for an area 8 miles northeast of Strong in Union County.