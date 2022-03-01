The Magnolia City Council on Monday voted unanimously to allow Mayor Parnell Vann, as well as the city clerk, to close on the purchase of two former Pittman Garden Center properties at the corner of East Columbia Street and North Dudney Street in Magnolia.
In the deal, the city is expected to gain control of approximately a dozen acres of centrally-located Magnolia land. The property sold for its appraised value of $263,000, according to the motion passed Monday by the council. According to the mayor, he hopes the area will be used for private community-friendly developments.
“(The current owners) want us to have this property,” said Vann on Monday. “With this property, we can prevent a problem from coming to the heart of our city.”
According to the sale authorization, the city made Monday’s deal in order to help benefit local economic development efforts. In turn, the city will use economic development dollars for the purchase. According to the mayor, the city’s economic development fund currently contains nearly $1 million.
“This piece of property is going to be beneficial to us, I’m sure,” he said on Monday. “… At a glance, we would like it to be used for affordable housing.”
The sale is expected to be completed by the end of April.
“This property surrounds our schools and hospital,” said the mayor on Monday as he addressed the Magnolia City Council. “We have control of what will go here.” The mayor noted, however, that he did not want anyone to think the city was getting into the real estate development business. He only said that he hoped private developers would step in and construct something well-suited for the site.
“We will work with whoever or whatever has a good idea that can benefit our community,” the mayor said.
Currently, the former garden center property is not much more than a vacant, overgrown field located a few blocks from Magnolia High School and Magnolia Regional Medical Center. A community bulletin board at the northwestern corner of the lot is all that still stands where a once-thriving Pittman Garden Center and greenhouse business at 914 N. Dudney. The owners have been clearing the property of structures in the past few years.
The current owner of the land, according to Columbia County tax records, is Pittman Properties Limited Partnership #1. The bulk of the property in the deal -- 9.25 acres that formerly contained the Pittman Garden Center storefront -- was sold by Donna Pittman King in August 2017 for $179,000, records show. Its appraised total value in 2021, according to public tax data, was $379,000.
The Pittman owners, however, will be keeping a portion of the land in the sale, according to Magnolia City of Magnolia Attorney Michael Boyd.
“This (purchase) is for two different pieces together that comprises a little over 15 acres,” he said as he addressed the Magnolia City Council Monday evening. “As I understand it, there will be about three acres reserved for the seller. … That will result in about 12 to 13 acres to the city.”
The current owners will also retain a 60-foot by 60-foot plot in the southeast corner of the property for construction of an AT&T cellular pole tower and its leasing fees, according to the mayor. The tower deal was approved by the Magnolia Planning Commission in February.
The structure is not expected to affect any development of the city’s new property.
“The tower will only take up the 60 by 60 area,” said David Nelson, building inspector for the City of Magnolia.
Vann noted Monday that the city was planning to purchase some property in the area for a retention pond to help control local water levels. A retention pond is typically used in communities to help with flood management by offering a small basin for excess water to run into inclement weather.
“We were going to have buy a few acres there anyway,” the city official said.
J.D. Bailey, special to magnoliareporter.com
