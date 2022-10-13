In spite of thunderstorm activity on Wednesday that caused power outages around Columbia County, the area is under extreme wildfire danger today.
The wildfire danger also includes Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties in southwest Arkansas.
An overall lack of rain, dry vegetations and an ongoing drought in much of Arkansas are all contributing to the wildfire danger.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 0.38 inches of rainfall from activity on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. It was the only rainfall recorded since 0.79 inches on September 8. Magnolia rainfall stands at 45.48 inches during 2022.
The northern third of Arkansas is under a red flag warning. Sustained 20-foot winds of 14-20 mph are likely, with higher gusts. Minimum afternoon relative humidity will fall below 25 percent in the warned area.
Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
The current conditions are the harbinger of wetter and much cooler conditions on the way – Magnolia’s overnight low temperatures will be around 40 on Monday night.
Following afternoon highs in the upper 80s, windier conditions will prevail on Saturday with gusts up to 20 mph. There is a 40 percent chance of rain on Saturday night, increasing to 60 percent by Sunday afternoon. A chance of rain will remain through Sunday night.
Sunday night’s low will be around 55 and Monday’s high will be near 69.
The low on Monday night will be around 44, and under clear conditions on Tuesday, the temperature could drop to 38 on Tuesday night.