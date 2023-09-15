The 2024 election cycle in Arkansas officially began on Thursday.
The filing period opened at noon for non-partisan candidates running for prosecuting attorney and judicial positions to file petitions for ballot access without paying a filing fee. The filing period ends at noon Friday, September 21.
Noon Monday, November 6 is the first day that people may file with political parties for the 2024 primary election. The non-partisan filing period opens at 3 p.m. The filing period closes at noon Tuesday, November 14 for political party primaries, and at 3 p.m. for non-partisan races.
The 2024 season in Arkansas is marked by federal and mostly judicial and municipal races, but there will be some Arkansas House and Senate elections. The next cycle for state and county-wide officials will occur in 2026.
Early voting for the 2024 Preferential Primary Election starts at 8 a.m. Monday, February 19 and ends at 5 p.m. Monday, March 4. Early voting is available between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Early voting takes place at the Columbia County Annex on Boundary Street.
Tuesday, March 5 is the Preferential Primary Election, Non-partisan General Election, and the annual School Election.
Monday, February 5 is the deadline to register to vote in the March 5 elections. In Columbia County, people may register to vote at the County Clerk’s Office in the County Annex on Boundary Street in Magnolia.
Runoff elections will be held Tuesday, April 2. Monday, March 4 is the deadline to register to vote in the runoff elections.
The preferential primary election is important since in many races, receiving a party nomination is tantamount to election due to a lack of political party opposition in the general election.
Early voting for the 2024 general election starts Monday, October 21.
The general election is Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
Runoffs will be held December 3.