The mayor’s race in McNeil added a second candidate on Friday as the midway point passed in the filing period for municipal office in Columbia County.
Filing of independent candidates for city offices continues through noon Wednesday, August 10 at the Columbia County Clerk’s Office in the Boundary Street Annex.
All mayoral and town council positions in Emerson, McNeil, Taylor and Waldo will be on the November 8 ballot, along with Magnolia mayor, city attorney, city clerk and four of the city’s eight council positions.
The current list of filers:
EMERSON
Mayor – Linda Mullins, 305 N. Elm.
MAGNOLIA
Mayor – Parnell Vann, 172 Memorial Park Drive.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2 – David Sisson, 118 Chinquepin.
Alderman, Ward 3, Position 2 – Steve Nipper, 1020 Honeysuckle.
Alderman, Ward 4, Position 2 – Beau Pettit, 407 Engler.
McNEIL
Mayor – Dana Burchfield-Harris, 400 N. Oak. Henry Warren, 459 Eads.
Alderman, Position 3 – Virginia Warren, 105 Elm.
Alderman, Position 4 – Pamela J. Vaughn, 803 Olive.
Alderman, Position 5 – Shirley Hunter, 401 S. 5th.
TAYLOR
Mayor – Clifford Page, 210 W. Pine.
Alderman, Ward 1, Position 2 -- Johnny Haynes, 509 Cleveland.
WALDO
Mayor – Juan A. Minniefield, 407 N. Washington.
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS WATER DISTRICT
Cliff Sanders.
Candidates are reminded that they may submit announcements of candidacy to magnoliareporter.com for free publication. The deadline for emailing announcements to the website is 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 10.