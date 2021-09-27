COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Saturday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,276. Month ago: 2,947. Year ago: 443
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 59-4. Month ago: 174. Year ago: 72
Total recovered – 3,141+4. Month ago: 2,712. Year ago: 353
Total number dead – 66. Month ago: 61 deaths. Year ago: 18 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.34, down from 9.35
Antigen tests percent positivity – 13.18, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,813
Total positive antigen tests – 1,721
Total negative PCR tests – 17,605+18
Total negative antigen tests – 11,338+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.3, down from 41.4
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 10.3, up from 10.2
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
Updated through Thursday, September 23
Active cases by campus.
Magnolia High – 0 staff. 1 student.
Freshman Academy – 0 staff. 0 student.
Magnolia Middle School – 1 staff. 1 student.
Central Elementary – 0 staff. 2 students.
East Side Elementary – 0 staff. 2 students.
Kindergarten Center – 1 staff. 0 student.
Walker Pre-K – 0 staff. 1 student.
District-wide personnel – 2
Total: 4 staff, 7 students.
Current positively rate: 11.4 percent
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 – 467+1
SAU total active cases – 8 students. 0 staff. 1 faculty.
SAU current number in quarantine on campus – 0
SAU current number in quarantine – 12-2
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 804+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 19
Total recovered – 773+1
Total number dead – 11
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 33.6, up from 33.4
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 5.6, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,279
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 68-1
Total recovered – 1,181+1
Total number dead – 30
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37.4, no change
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 12.7, up from 12.6
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,335+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 51+2
Total recovered – 3,209+1
Total number dead – 75
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 53.1, down from 53.2
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 7.3, no change
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 5,437+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 164-9
Total recovered – 5,141+15
Total number dead – 127+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 37, up from36.9
Percent of population age 12+ partially immunized – 8.0, down from 8.2
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,115
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 133-2
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 61
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 37+3
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 20,897, up from 20,865 total cases. 375 deaths.
Webster – 6,271, up from 6,255 total cases. 142+1 deaths.
Claiborne – 1,952, up from 1,950 total cases. 61 deaths.
Union – 3,830, up from 3,828 total cases. 99+1 deaths.