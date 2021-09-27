Shooting

No arrest has been made in the Saturday night shooting inside the Columbia County Fairgrounds, during the final night of the six-day fair.

There were no injuries in the shooting. Detective Leroy Martin of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said one shot was fired in the 8:25 p.m. incident, which led to the clearing of the fairgrounds.

Martin said that the gunfire apparently came as a result of a fight between juveniles. The incident remains under investigation.

The gunfire resulted in a rush of people from the carnival midway. People at the fairgrounds posted on Magnolia Reporter on Facebook that some people and children were trampled. Others scrambled to find family members.

