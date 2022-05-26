After a life-changing accident this March in Florida, and after some doctors initially predicted the worst, Lakyn Stroder is back home in Magnolia and loving it.
Elania Jones, Lakyn’s mother, said her daughter was ready to move from her second hospital room at Children’s Hospital in Little Rock days before she could, as there were still MRI’s and other procedures to complete. When she did get the final OK, Lakyn was headed for the door. On the trip back, she kept jumping in her seat, Jones said.
“The closer and closer we got to Magnolia, she got more and more excited,” said Elania Jones of the May 4 trip. “But she had to stop and rescue a turtle on our road before going home.”
On March 24, Lakyn was hit by a pizza delivery driver as she was attempting to walk through the crosswalk to get to the beach while on a surprise birthday trip to Okaloosa Island in Florida. This left her with head trauma, a broken femur, broken pelvis, and damage to her lungs.
Her three best friends, Hadley Stansell, Kaiden Hearnsberger and Phobe Atkinson, also ninth graders at Magnolia Freshman Academy, were on the vacation with Lakyn, who turned 15 on that unimaginable trip.
She spent a total of 41 days in two hospitals, first in Sacred Heart Pediatric ICU in Pensacola, and then Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock where she could be closer to her friends and family.
In Pensacola, one doctor who initially predicted she would be paralyzed because of being hit and knocked 30 feet in the air, came back to the room to just “watch her,” and to consider how miraculous her recovery was.
Jones said in Little Rock, doctors could no longer find a reason for her to stay as she could do therapies at home.
“They just felt like she was improving every day,” Jones said.
Since Lakyn has been back in town, she has been surrounded by family, friends, and her boyfriend Caleb Eads. A day after being back in town, Lakyn was out shopping with her mom and friends to find him the perfect presents for him for their three-month anniversary. Lakyn’s main struggle is with being able to speak, but one of the words she remembers and says is, “Caleb.”
She also says “no,” and “no way,” and does a thumbs up to communicate her agreement with something. Jones said she likes her speech therapist here in Magnolia better than the one in Little Rock because she did not like how often she had to do speech therapy, and thought the activities were too “babyish.” After all, one of the nicknames that has developed around Lakyn during her recovery is that she is a “Sassy Warrior.”
Speech therapy will be once a week and it will be more challenging due to the accident, causing her to have a stroke, Jones said.
“She has severe expressive aphasia and mild receptive aphasia,” Jones said. “So, the expressive is having difficulty with the speech -- it’s like she knows the word or can’t say it or says the wrong thing or she needs help.
“You can start it for her, and she can usually finish the word. We are looking for her to start the word without getting help.”
Lakyn will also be undergoing occupational and physical therapy and she is doing well walking. Jones’ boyfriend, Dustin Ashalintubbi, said the first thing Lakyn did when she got back home was to start washing her clothes from the hospital and rearranging her room with all the gifts and new clothes she had received.
In fact, before the family could leave Little Rock, they packed five carloads of snacks, gifts, get well notes and they stopped counting at 27 blankets. Jones said Lakyn is having trouble regulating its temperature as she is either too warm or too cold.
The amount of support from the community and the numerous fundraisers is something that leaves Jones amazed, and for which Lakyn is grateful.
Messages from home lifted her up while she was in the hospital for such a long time.
One thing Lakyn did before she left Children’s was to leave a bit of herself with other patients.
“She had a lot of stuffed animals too, but she took a lot of the stuffed animals out and gave them to other kids at the hospital,” Jones said.
Lakyn’s big heart hasn’t changed since the accident. She is a long-term volunteer at CCAPS, and she asked to visit the agency as soon as she came home.
The only traumatic thing that has happened since Lakyn has come home was an encounter with a species of which she’s not a fan -- frogs.
“She’s adjusting and we have a lot of construction going on right now,” Jones said. “We had like five frogs come in when they drained our pool, and she is deathly afraid of frogs. It sounded like the lake or something, 60 million of them serenaded us all night long. In my room we have a window unit with a fan, and we still heard them.”
For now, Lakyn is having fun doing what most teenage girls love – shopping -- and being around her boyfriend and friends. However, because part of her skull is still open and her brain is still swollen, she must always remember to put her helmet on whenever she gets up. Jones said this is an adjustment and Lakyn is a little bit “stubborn,” but they are working on that.
Lakyn enjoys being at home so she can drink Dr Pepper, eat chocolate chip cookie dough and looking at sloths, which she adores.
As for Lakyn’s best friends, Hadley, Kaiden and Phobe, having their friend back has come with unlimited texts, tears, and prayers.
“I had been crying so much but it’s a lot better now that she is home,” Hadley said. “It feels like home again.”