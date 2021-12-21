An arrest warrant has been issued for the former owner of a Magnolia nursing home.
Joseph Schwartz, the owner of Skyline nursing homes, is accused of eight counts of Medicaid fraud resulting from the submission of false statements in cost reports and other documentation to the Arkansas Medicaid Program.
The State of Arkansas is alleging that in 2018, Skyline exaggerated its costs by $6,285,216 and received overpayments of $3,610,912 at eight nursing homes in the state that it owned. Among the nursing homes is what was formerly known as Magnolia Health and Rehabilitation. The state alleges that Skyline submitted an inflated cost figure of $1,028,318 for the Magnolia facility, and received a $381,199 overpayment based on fraud as part of the inflated costs and overpayments.
Schwartz is also charged with failing to pay $2,012,177 withheld from his Arkansas employees’ paychecks to the state of Arkansas from July 2017 to March 2018.
The Magnolia facility has been under different ownership since Skyline sold it in 2018. The 140-bed nursing home on Dudney Road is now known as The Springs of Magnolia. The new ownership is not involved in the charges against Schwartz and Skyline.
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said the charges come after a 44-month investigation into Skyline’s practices.
“I will not sit idly by while anyone defrauds the State and Federal government out of millions of dollars to line their own pockets,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “It’s important for Arkansans to know if they suspect Medicaid fraud, they should immediately contact my office.”
A count of willful failure to pay or file resulted from the fact that Schwartz received tens of millions of dollars in gross income from his Arkansas facilities in 2018 and 2019 but failed to file an Arkansas tax return as required by law.
The case will be prosecuted in cooperation with Arkansas Sixth Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley. The case was referred to the Attorney General’s Office by the Office of Medicaid Inspector General and the investigation was worked in cooperation with the HHS OIG- Office of Investigation, Nebraska Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit, Kansas MFCU, Maryland MFCU and South Dakota MFCU.